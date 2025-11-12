Hicks Nurseries Brings Free Holiday Magic to Long Island

Hicks Nurseries Storefront Hicks Nurseries Free Pictures with Santa Hicks Nurseries Animated Christmas Story 2024

New York’s Christmas Authority is Filled with the Sounds, Sights and Scents that Embody the Holiday Spirit

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s premier garden center, transforms into a magical Christmas destination with a lineup of free holiday events including an animated Christmas story walk-through, live music, visits with Santa, and photo ops at every turn.Holiday Highlights:• Beautifully decorated themed Christmas trees in the Christmas Gallery blend modern trends with timeless charm and feature hundreds of unique ornaments and décor.• A stunning display of more than seventy quality-crafted pre-lit artificial trees custom made for Hicks.• The largest selection of farm fresh Christmas trees and greens fill the air with the scent of pine starting late November. Customers can pre-order their tree now and get easy curbside pickup or local delivery at their convenience.• A greenhouse filled with seasonal favorites including poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas cactus, Norfolk Island pine and an array of vibrant plants ideal for gifting or decorating.“It’s really the most wonderful time of year here at Hicks,” said William Hobert, store manager at Hicks Nurseries. “Our customers come here to get into the holiday spirit, create memories, capture their family Christmas photos and find the perfect Christmas tree, décor and gifts – we have it all.”• Animated Christmas Story Walk-Through: Open daily November 15 - December 31, this family favorite features six animatronic scenes and read-along story cards. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for Long Island Cares, a non-profit Hicks Nurseries has supported for decades.• Visits with Santa: Santa will be at Hicks Nurseries daily from November 28 - December 23 to hear wish lists and take pictures.• Live Holiday Music: A brass band and the Island Hills Chorus perform heartwarming holiday music starting November 28 and then, weekends through December 14.• Santa’s Mailbox: Children can drop their letters to Santa in the North Pole Mailbox between November 15 - December 19 and will receive a personalized reply from Santa himself.As Long Island’s oldest nursery and much-cherished seasonal destination, Hicks Nurseries continues to craft experiences that bring generations together. Offering all events free of charge, Hicks stands out as one of the few places on Long Island where families can enjoy a wholesome, memorable holiday experience without cost. The Christmas spirit truly comes alive in Westbury.Visit HicksNurseries.com for more information, event schedules, hours, sales, and holiday offerings.About Hicks NurseriesHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center and destination for home, garden and living. Family-owned and operated since 1853, Hicks Nurseries is renowned for providing expert advice, inspiration, exceptional service, community events, as well as a vast selection of quality products including plants, pottery, lawn care, outdoor furniture, seasonal décor and more. "It’s not just a nursery, it’s an experience." is their registered trademark. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design and installation services, and a wholesale division serving horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

Create Magical Memories at Long Island's Largest Christmas Store

