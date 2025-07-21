Hicks Nurseries Named #2 on 2025 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List

Independent Garden Centers 2025 Top 100 Hicks Nurseries Storefront in Westbury, NY

Based on 2024 retail revenue from submitting companies' single largest or flagship location in North America

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island’s premier garden center, has been named the #2 independent garden center in North America on Garden Center magazine’s 2025 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List. The prestigious ranking is based on 2024 retail revenue from each of the submitting companies' single largest or flagship location.The annual Top 100 list recognizes the most successful independent garden centers across North America and is sponsored by Lightspeed. Hicks Nurseries will be honored alongside other top performers at the 2025 Garden Center Conference & Expo, taking place August 5–7 in Kansas City, Missouri.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top garden centers in North America,” said Stephen Hicks, President of Hicks Nurseries. “This achievement reflects our team’s commitment to providing exceptional products, services and experiences for our customers.”Now in its 172nd year, Hicks Nurseries continues to set the standard in the industry by offering expert advice, quality products, professional landscape design services, and seasonal events that are multi-generational family traditions. The recognition underscores the company’s continued growth, resilience, and leadership in the garden center industry.View the entire 2025 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List at gardencentermag.com Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center and destination for home, garden and living. Family-owned and operated since 1853, Hicks Nurseries is renowned for providing expert advice, inspiration, exceptional service, community events, as well as a vast selection of quality products including plants, pottery, lawn care, outdoor furniture, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

