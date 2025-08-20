Hicks Nurseries Marks 50 Years of Fall Festival Fun Sept. 13 to Oct. 26, 2025

Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival Family Posing for a Picture with Otto the Ghost Partial Overhead Shot of the Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s premier garden center, proudly marks the golden milestone of its beloved Fall Festival, bringing 50 years of autumn fun for families from across Long Island. Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival is a cherished multi-generational family tradition in the heart of Nassau County and this year’s golden anniversary promises more fun and festivities than ever before.A Pay-One-Price wristband is available on Weekends & Holidays for $30 ($25 for Advantage Members) and includes:– Unlimited hay maze for the day– One picture frame decorating activity– One mum and pot decorating activity– One mystic pumpkin decorating activityWristbands can be purchased online in advance at the discounted price. The hay maze is also open daily for $8 per person (unlimited daily pass).Tastes of the Season:Indulge in fall favorites every day - fresh NY State apples, apple cider, candy apples, kettle corn, cider donuts, fudge-dipped donuts, homemade pies, Hicks’ famous fudge and cookies. On weekends and holidays, the Hicks Food Truck serves freshly made chicken tenders, hot dogs, French fries, and beverages, plus the must-try roasted local corn.Free Fun for All:Admission and parking are always free, along with kid-friendly activities like the Halloween animated story walk-through, corn hole, lawn games, and countless photo ops among thousands of pumpkins, colorful fall plants, and festive décor. A huge draw at the festival is meeting Otto the Ghost, Hicks Nurseries lovable fall mascot, who makes appearances on weekends and holidays.Special Events:– Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off: Sunday, Oct. 6 – Watch as massive pumpkins from local growers compete for top honors.– Pet Costume Parade & Contest: Wednesday, Oct. 16 – All pets welcome with prizes for various categories of costumes.Giving Back:Hicks continues its tradition of supporting Long Island Cares with non-perishable food donations, plus pet food and supply collections during the Pet Parade.“Fifty years of fall festival fun and we’re just getting started!” said Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing for Hicks Nurseries. “For half a century, families have been making memories here, picking pumpkins, enjoying fall treats, and taking pictures with the legendary Otto the ghost. We cannot wait to show everyone the new things we have in store to celebrate this golden milestone.”For more information, please visit Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival.Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center and destination for home, garden and living. Family-owned and operated since 1853, Hicks Nurseries is renowned for providing expert advice, inspiration, exceptional service, community events, as well as a vast selection of quality products including plants, pottery, lawn care, outdoor furniture, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design and installation services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

