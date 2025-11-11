Copperstate Farms and Sol Flower Dispensaries Celebrate Nine Years of Growth in Arizona

Caroline Riggs, Executive Vice President of Retail and Marketing of Copperstate Farms. Sol Flower Dispensary in Tempe, Arizona.

As one of Arizona’s vertically integrated cannabis companies, Copperstate Farms remains committed to strengthening the state economy.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copperstate Farms, one of the nation’s largest cannabis cultivators, and its retail brand, Sol Flower Dispensaries, are celebrating nine years of growth, innovation, and community in Arizona’s cannabis industry.“This anniversary is a celebration of the people who made it possible,” said Caroline Riggs, Executive Vice President of Retail and Marketing. “From our dedicated team to our loyal patients, customers, and the Arizona cannabis community, we’re proud of what we’ve built together and excited for what’s ahead.” Sol Flower has become a trusted name for wellness, education, and quality cannabis, creating a welcoming space for every type of consumer.Founded in 2016, Copperstate Farms operates a 40-acre greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, producing premium cannabis that powers nine Sol Flower dispensary locations across the state. With more than 1.7 million square feet of canopy, Copperstate is the largest greenhouse grower in Arizona.Copperstate Farms continues to invest in innovation and infrastructure, recently expanding its Tempe production campus with a new 10,000-square-foot kitchen and packaging facility. “The new space allows us to create solventless hash gummies and expand concentrate production,” said Teresa Hansen, Director of Wholesale and Edible Operations. “It means more product offerings on shelves and greater capacity to meet growing demand.”As one of Arizona’s vertically integrated cannabis companies, Copperstate Farms remains committed to strengthening the state economy through local hiring, vendor partnerships, and sustainable cultivation practices. Its family of brands includes Jukebox, Uncle X, and Copperstate, all available at Sol Flower locations across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Sun City, and Tucson.About Sol Flower Dispensaries:Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona.Copperstate Farms' house brands include Jukebox, Uncle X and Copperstate. Their products are available at all nine of their Sol Flower dispensary locations across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, Tempe (McClintock and University), and Tucson (Foothills, North Tucson, South Tucson, and Casas Adobes).Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com

