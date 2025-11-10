Give Thanks, Not Illnesses: DPH Encourages Vaccinations Ahead of Thanksgiving, Holiday Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As South Carolinians prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season with friends and family, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds everyone to stay healthy for the ones we love. That’s why DPH encourages everyone to make sure you are up to date with vaccinations now to protect yourself and others from common respiratory illnesses that are active this season.

People are more at risk for exposure to seasonal viruses such as influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 during the fall and winter months, and especially at large holiday gatherings such as Thanksgiving. The categories of those at increased risk for more severe disease are similar for all three respiratory viruses.

“We know that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel and gathering days of the year, so we want to encourage South Carolinians to get vaccinated now so they are protected before the holidays,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DPH Health Programs Branch director. “Getting vaccinated can help prevent you from getting sick and reduces your chance of serious illness, allowing you to enjoy this holiday season with friends and family.”

DPH recommends the following to protect against respiratory diseases: Annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older; an RSV vaccine once for adults 75 and older and adults 60–74 who are at increased risk. Additionally, RSV vaccination is recommended during pregnancy between 32 and 36 weeks to help moms develop antibodies that are passed on to the fetus, protecting newborns from severe RSV. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for those at increased risk and with individual decision making with a health care provider for all others.

Respiratory virus vaccinations are particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

DPH recommends talking with a health care provider about what vaccines are right for you. For more information about respiratory diseases and vaccinations, see DPH’s Respiratory Diseases webpage. Additional information about flu and the flu vaccine is also available at DPH’s flu webpage. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit DPH’s vaccine finder.

With the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH is also encouraging the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for those who are not immune to protect people from illness and complications from measles, including those who cannot be vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying health conditions.

Vaccinations can be obtained at local pharmacies or health care providers. Those without insurance and those whose insurance does not cover vaccines may be eligible for no-cost vaccines at DPH clinics. For more information about eligibility, contact 1-855-472-3432.

In addition to vaccines, other precautions are strongly recommended to prevent spread of illnesses, including washing your hands regularly with soap and water, covering your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow and staying home and away from others when sick.

“We encourage South Carolinians to celebrate the holiday season safely, by making sure you are up to date on your vaccines,” Dr. Bell said. “This will help ensure gatherings with friends and family are joyful and germ-free.”

For additional information on vaccines, including how to schedule an appointment and find a provider, visit dph.sc.gov/vaccinations.

