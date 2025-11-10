PBIS in Action: Students Take the Lead in Building Belonging at Sumner Memorial High School

Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan is undergoing a cultural transformation, thanks to the implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), a training and coaching framework that has not only improved behavior but also fostered deeper connections between students and staff. By integrating PBIS into everyday school life, the school has strengthened its sense of community and pride, and students are leading the way.

At Sumner, PBIS became the foundation for rebuilding school culture following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of significant staff turnover. Rather than roll out a top-down initiative, Sumner made PBIS personal by putting students in the driver’s seat.

That student-driven spirit gave rise to the “GO BLUE” initiative—a movement that defines and celebrates the school’s core values. The acronym “BLUE”—Be Safe, Lead, Unite, Excel—was developed by students and staff and outlines key behavioral expectations, while promoting pride and belonging. It quickly evolved into a rallying point for both students and staff.

GO BLUE Fridays have become a favorite tradition at Sumner, as students wear school colors and participate in community-building activities. Each month, students also help organize and lead GO BLUE assemblies to recognize peers and staff who exemplify the school’s values. These celebrations have transformed the tone of daily life at Sumner, boosting morale and creating a stronger sense of community.



Teachers say that they have noticed this shift.

“The students have taken huge ownership in our school culture and the direction in which we are headed,” English teacher and PBIS team member Rachel Ptashinsky said. “In my 11 years of experience in education, this is by far the best school culture and morale I have ever felt.”

That ownership is evident in how students lift up one another and their teachers. During each GO BLUE assembly, students take the time to honor staff who have had a meaningful impact.

“The best part is giving students opportunities to celebrate the adults in our building. Watching them cheer for the adults they chose to recognize—and articulate why—is powerful. You can’t help but love the kids even more,” math teacher Marielle Edgecomb shared.

The recognition is deeply meaningful to students, too.



“It shows that you care about your school, and you want to try your best, excel, and be safe,” ninth-grade student Ava said. “I feel proud of winning. Now, I feel like I’m an even bigger part of the Sumner family community.”

“The GO BLUE assemblies definitely bring our school closer,” 10th-grade student Daniela added. “When students are involved, it gives us our own voice. It brings us together and makes us more comfortable with the school.”

Support has even extended beyond the school walls. Local businesses quickly stepped up to sponsor GO BLUE T-shirts. Every shirt was funded within 12 minutes of the request being shared. The school has also strengthened its outreach through newsletters and social media, helping families to stay connected to the growing culture of positivity.

The results speak for themselves. Data shows that student engagement at Sumner has increased, and staff morale has reached new heights.

“When I walk in, I can feel the shift,” RSU 24 Director of Curriculum Shelly Schildroth said. “The most important part of the work that the Sumner PBIS team has put into place is authentically incorporating student voices.”

With momentum on their side, the PBIS team plans to expand staff training, deepen family engagement, and ensure that all students—including new students—feel included from day one. Career education teacher and PBIS coach Whytne Crabtree encourages other high schools to take note: “Don’t write it off as something that only works for younger students,” Crabtree said of PBIS. “PBIS works in high school when it’s intentional, student-led, and part of the culture—not just a box to check.”

At Sumner, PBIS has become more than a strategy; it’s a movement powered by students, embraced by staff, and supported by the community. Together, they’re building a strong and lasting school culture.

PBIS is a nationally recognized, evidence-based framework designed to create positive school climates by teaching and reinforcing clear behavioral expectations. It helps schools to improve student behavior, promote academic success, and build supportive environments where all students feel safe, respected, and empowered to thrive. To learn more about PBIS in Maine, visit the Maine DOE website.

This article was developed in collaboration with Sumner Memorial High School and the Maine PBIS program, a partnership between the Maine DOE Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education and the University of Maine System. This article is part of a series highlighting the successes of Maine schools that are in the process of implementing, or that have implemented, PBIS in their schools. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.