B2i Digital Partners with ROTH Capital for 14th Annual Technology Conference

Premier Technology Investment Forum to Connect 100+ Companies with Institutional Investors November 18-19 in New York

The ROTH Technology Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, will be showcased to B2i Digital’s community of more than 1.4 million investors

We’re honored to partner with ROTH Capital to amplify the reach of these companies and facilitate connections that fuel growth and opportunity.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc ., a leading investor-engagement firm leveraging both conferences and digital marketing, today announced its role as Marketing Partner for the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference , scheduled for November 18-19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The invitation-only conference will bring together C-level executives from approximately 100 public and private technology companies with institutional investors, providing structured opportunities for meaningful dialogue about innovation, growth strategies, and investment opportunities across the technology, media, and internet sectors.“The technology sector continues to drive transformational change across every industry, and this conference provides an unparalleled forum for companies at the forefront of this revolution to connect with sophisticated investors,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “We’re honored to partner with ROTH Capital to amplify the reach of these companies and facilitate connections that fuel growth and opportunity.”The two-day event will feature 25-minute one-on-one and small-group meetings between company management teams and institutional investors, enabling deep-dive discussions on business models, growth trajectories, and strategic initiatives. The agenda also includes a fireside chat on “The Rapidly Changing Crypto Landscape and Adoption by Broader Capital Markets” with Anthony Pompliano, and a panel discussion on “The Infrastructure Arms Race: Capacity as the Backbone of AI Data Centers.”As Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will leverage its network of more than 1.4 million investors, a high-traffic website, and a curated investor email list exceeding 100,000 to enhance visibility for presenting companies.B2i Digital’s collaboration with the ROTH Technology Conference reflects its mission to connect growth-oriented companies with targeted investors through advanced digital marketing and in-person investor engagement.Additional information is available at: https://b2idigital.com/14th-annual-roth-technology-conference . Visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123731/conference_home.html to submit a registration request and to see more event details. The event is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.Disclosure & Disclaimer: B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and does not solicit or execute securities transactions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Information regarding presenting companies has been provided or approved by those companies or derived from public sources believed to be reliable, but B2i Digital does not independently verify such information.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc., partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers executive-level investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group Investment Banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro and is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com Investor Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

