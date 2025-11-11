Nine Women Business Leaders Inducted into Hall of Fame at 8th Annual Gala

The NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame celebrated the 2025 inductees on November 8th, 2025

Their journeys inspire us all, and it is a tremendous honor to recognize their dedication, innovation, and unwavering spirit as they pave the way for future generations of women entrepreneurs.” — Wendy Coulter, Founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Women Business Owners (NCWBO) celebrated outstanding women entrepreneurs and leaders at its annual Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Gala, held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, NC. The event brought together two hundred business leaders, community supporters, and past inductees to honor women who have made remarkable contributions to the state’s economy and business community.This year’s gala recognized seven business owner inductees into the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame who have made an impact on women’s entrepreneurial development in NC. These women have a meaningful connection to NC, and they demonstrate leadership qualities and a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation that can serve as an inspiration to future generations. The 2025 inductees are Carrie Peele, Darleen Johns, Jodi Hill Free, Niki Huebner, Robbie Hardy, Sally Webb Berry, and Trish Saemann.Liza Weidle and Terry Bradley Dunn were also inducted in recognition of their focus on advocacy, leadership, and commitment to empowering women in business."The 2025 inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame truly exemplify the power and impact of women in business across North Carolina,” said Wendy Coulter, Founder and Board President of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame. “Their journeys inspire us all, and it is a tremendous honor to recognize their dedication, innovation, and unwavering spirit as they pave the way for future generations of women entrepreneurs."Attendees enjoyed an evening of networking, keynote speeches, and awards presentations, culminating in a special tribute to the inductees. The NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Gala continues to be a hallmark event for recognizing the innovation, dedication, and influence of women entrepreneurs throughout North Carolina.For more information about the NCWBO and upcoming events, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/ About the NC Women Business Owners Hall of FameFounded in 2018, the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions to impact women’s entrepreneurial development in the state. Inductees must demonstrate leadership qualities and a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation, with a meaningful connection to North Carolina through their place of birth, education, or business location. The Hall of Fame seeks to inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs in North Carolina. To learn more, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.