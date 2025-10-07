Hummingbird Creative Group CEO, Wendy Coulter, Recognized by KNOW Women as a Distinguished Female Leader

Wendy Coulter Named Among Distinguished Women to KNOW in North Carolina

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Creative Group is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Wendy Coulter , has been honored by KNOW Women , a global media company and community dedicated to amplifying the voices of female leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of business and community leadership around the world.This prestigious recognition celebrates Wendy’s decades-long commitment to empowering others through creativity, strategic insight, and mentorship. As the visionary behind Hummingbird Creative Group, Wendy has dedicated more than 30 years to helping businesses soar through innovative branding strategies, purposeful storytelling, and authentic connection.Founded on the principle that bold ideas and collaborative energy can drive extraordinary success, Hummingbird Creative Group has become a trusted agency partner for brands seeking creativity, growth, and greater value. Under Wendy’s leadership, the agency champions purpose-driven branding that reflects both authenticity and heart.Wendy also founded the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame in 2018, to celebrate the legacy and economic impact of women entrepreneurs throughout the state.“I started Hummingbird Creative Group 30 years ago with a vision to help brands find their wings and build real business value. To see that work evolve, and to be recognized by an organization like KNOW Women, is truly humbling and deeply validating,” says Coulter. “Founding the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame was a natural extension of my passion—it allows me to build a sustainable business while simultaneously honoring the trailblazing women I admire and learn from. For me, these two roles are intertwined; they both allow me to serve my community, live my core values, and amplify the voices of courageous women entrepreneurs and advocates who are shaping North Carolina's economy.”Through her work, community involvement, and mentorship, Wendy exemplifies the very mission of KNOW Women: to recognize and elevate women who lead with courage, vision, and impact.To learn more about Wendy and connect with her, visit her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/hummingbird/ About KNOW WomenKNOW Women is a global media company and community committed to amplifying the voices of influential female leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs. Through storytelling, recognition, and connection, Women to KNOW celebrates women who are shaping industries, inspiring change, and driving progress worldwide.About Hummingbird Creative GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency dedicated to helping companies build business value through strategic brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail, and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns, and implement sales enablement programs. Celebrating 30 years in business this year, the agency partners with leaders in life science & healthcare, technology, manufacturing, B2B services, nonprofits, and more to define brand strategy, develop sustainable marketing campaigns, and implement powerful sales enablement programs. Learn more at https://hummingbird-creative.com/

