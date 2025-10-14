Hummingbird Creative Group CEO, Wendy Coulter, Honored as one of Cary Magazine’s 2025 Women of Western Wake

As the founder of Hummingbird, I'm committed to empowering others through creativity, strategic insight, and mentorship, and at the heart of this is my passion for my local community.” — Wendy Coulter, CEO and Founder of Hummingbird Creative Group

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter , CEO and President of Hummingbird Creative Group (Hummingbird), was recognized by Cary Magazine as one of five inspiring local women leaders who have made a significant impact on the Cary Community at the 2025 Women of Western Wake Forum on Friday, September 26, 2025. Other honorees include: Laurie Braxton, Senior VP and Head of NC Operations at FujiFilm Biotechnologies; Shirnetta Harrell, Founder of The No Woman, No Girl Initiative; Hiller Spires, Executive Director & Professor Emerita, NC State University College of Education and Founder of Margie’s Books; and Justine Tiu, Co-Founder of The Woobles.The Women of Western Wake Award highlights women who are making a tangible impact in their fields and communities. Coulter’s recognition reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive community influence.Founded by Coulter in 1995, Cary-based Hummingbird Creative Group has grown into a leading creative agency, known for its innovative campaigns, strategic marketing solutions, and commitment to delivering measurable results for clients. Coulter’s vision, combined with her dedication to mentoring and empowering her team and other women business owners, has solidified her reputation as an influential leader in both business and the community.“This prestigious recognition means so much. As the founder of Hummingbird, I am committed to empowering others through creativity, strategic insight, and mentorship, and at the heart of this is my passion for my local community,” said Coulter. “I am proud of our service and support of amazing organizations in Cary, including the Cary Chamber of Commerce, the Carying Place, Cary Ballet, Cary Crimestoppers, the Town of Cary, and Cary Cultural Arts. And, Cary is also home to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame , which I founded in 2018 to celebrate the legacy and economic impact of women entrepreneurs throughout the state. There is no better place anywhere to live, work, and own a business than Cary!”To learn more about Wendy and connect with her, visit her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/hummingbird/ About Hummingbird Creative GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency dedicated to helping companies build business value through strategic brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail, and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns, and implement sales enablement programs. Celebrating 30 years in business this year, the agency partners with leaders in life science & healthcare, technology, manufacturing, B2B services, nonprofits, and more to define brand strategy, develop sustainable marketing campaigns, and implement powerful sales enablement programs. Learn more at https://hummingbird-creative.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.