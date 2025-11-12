ZIPPY MATTRESS Launches Arkansas­-Only E-Commerce Store, Offering Next-Day Delivery on Select Mattresses

Zippy Mattress offers next day delivery

Family owned Zippy Mattress launches an Arkansas eCommerce store with fast next day delivery and local service focused on convenience and comfort.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Zippy Mattress announces the launch of its new e-commerce store serving the state of Arkansas. Founded and operated by Brad Jordan, a local Arkansas resident, the company delivers premium mattresses and sleep accessories with the speed and responsiveness of a hometown business. The website allows Arkansans to shop the full Zippy Mattress catalog online, then receive next-day delivery in the Arkansas area on a wide variety of mattresses.Local Roots. Personal Service.The company’s promise: “At Zippy, we don’t just drop your mattress and buzz off. Our friendly crew zips over to deliver it right to the room you choose—quick, easy, and totally hassle-free.” By combining the convenience of online shopping with the reliability of local delivery, Zippy Mattress provides an experience that breaks away from typical large-chain mattress purchasing.Next-Day Delivery Across ArkansasWith the new online store, customers in Arkansas can expect next-day delivery for qualified orders placed through the website. That means fewer days waiting for rest and faster access to a quality mattress. Whether setting up a guest room, refreshing a master suite, or outfitting a new home, Arkansas shoppers can count on fast turnaround and domestic delivery.A Promise to Arkansas SleepersWith the launch, Zippy Mattress reinforces its commitment to the local community. The company offers a wide range of well-known mattress brands and styles online and matches them with local delivery infrastructure. By eliminating long transport times and outsourced warehousing, Zippy Mattress keeps the experience personal and regionally focused.About Zippy MattressZippy Mattress is a family-owned mattress retailer based in Arkansas. With decades of experience in the bedding industry, the company offers top mattress brands, sleep accessories, and personalized delivery service. With the new e-commerce store dedicated to Arkansas, Zippy Mattress delivers next-day to local customers while maintaining its commitment to community and personal service.

