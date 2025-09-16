Goomi Group and Wave Unite to Redefine Workplace Well-Being

Goomi and Wave partner to deliver integrated wellness and mental health care, redefining whole-person workplace well-being nationwide.

Goomi and Wave partner to deliver integrated wellness and mental health care, redefining whole-person workplace well-being nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goomi Group , a leader in workplace wellness programs for over a decade, today announced a strategic partnership with Wave, an innovator in next-generation mental health care. Together, the two companies are delivering a scalable, whole-person approach to well-being, combining Wave’s evidence-based mental health care with Goomi’s engaging wellness experiences to give employees integrated support for both mind and body, anytime and anywhere.Since its founding, Goomi Group has helped hundreds of organizations nationwide improve workplace culture and employee health through flexible, on-site, virtual, and hybrid wellness programs. With a network of more than 500 certified experts, Goomi has delivered thousands of classes and events spanning fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and financial wellness that have transformed employee engagement and retention for leading companies across industries.Now, by partnering with Wave, Goomi is extending that impact further. Wave’s clinically validated, coach-first model integrates seamlessly with Goomi’s programming to empower employees with both personalized mental health care and physical wellness resources. This unified offering helps employees thrive personally and professionally while enabling companies to strengthen retention, improve performance, and foster healthier, more resilient teams.“Employers are looking for solutions that enhance well-being, reduce strain, and deliver measurable results reflecting a growing movement toward whole-person care in the workplace. Employees deserve to thrive, both personally and professionally. At Wave, we’re proud to join forces with Goomi to give employees mental and physical care backed by science, powered by responsible AI, and always led by humans,” said Dr. Sarah Adler, Founder & CEO of Wave.Wave adds the following immediate Mental Health benefits to Goomi Group’s platform:- Coach-first model: Same and next-day access to certified mental health coaches, plus 24/7 in-app support- Proven outcomes: 73% of Wave members improve within weeks; engagement is 5x the industry average- Clinical integrity: Developed by a Stanford professor of psychiatry, backed by peer-reviewed data- Built for scale: HIPAA-compliant and safely AI-powered, Wave and Goomi’s solutions can be deployed across all 50 states“Our mission at Goomi has always been to make wellness accessible and engaging for every employee, no matter where they are,” said Mika Leah, CEO & Founder of Goomi Group. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve built trusted partnerships with organizations nationwide by delivering programs that employees actually use and love. Partnering with Wave allows us to expand that mission into mental health care by creating a truly integrated solution that helps people and businesses thrive.”About WaveWave delivers the next generation of mental health care, personalized, proactive, and built for scale. Founded by Stanford clinical psychologist and professor of psychiatry Dr. Sarah Adler, Wave’s coaching-first model combines certified coaches, digital tools, and safe, responsible AI to support mental health across the full spectrum of need. Wave delivers clinically significant reductions in anxiety and depression, 2x faster than traditional therapy, while improving retention and reducing costs for employers and health plans.About Goomi GroupFounded in 2015, Goomi Group is a leading provider of workplace wellness programs, offering onsite, virtual, and hybrid solutions across fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and financial wellness. With a network of over 500 certified experts, Goomi has redefined corporate wellness with innovative programming that meets employees wherever they are. Learn more at www.goomigroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.