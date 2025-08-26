Goomi Group Celebrates 10 Years of Wellness Innovation with the Relaunch of Studios+ Featuring Les Mills and Zumba

Goomi Group celebrates 10 years of transforming workplace wellness, with a growing platform, Studios+, and a decade of innovation, impact, and industry trust.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goomi Group , a leading provider of workplace wellness solutions, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of helping employees and organizations prioritize health and well-being through innovative programs and services.Founded in 2015, Goomi began by delivering on-site fitness and wellness programs. Just a year later, the company landed its first major client, Hulu, offering all-in-one wellness solutions that set the stage for its future growth. By 2018, Goomi had earned national recognition in outlets including CNN, Shape, and Women’s Fitness, with Founder Mika Leah serving as an American Heart Association ambassador.Over the years, Goomi has continued to expand its impact:- 2019: Strengthened leadership team with the addition of current COO, Terri Kenney.- 2020: Responded to the global shift by launching virtual wellness services.- 2021: Expanded our reach with a network of more than 450 instructors nationwide.- 2024: Earned an A+ rating from the California Better Business Bureau, reflecting our commitment to excellence and trust. Studios+ is Goomi’s biggest innovation yet: a live and on-demand wellness platform that brings the power of movement and connection directly to employees.The relaunch in January 2025 introduced a refreshed design, expanded features, and hundreds of new classes. By July 2025, Studios+ took another leap forward with the ability for employees to join live classes together inside the app and access recordings of any sessions they may have missed, all in one seamless experience.Studios+ now features exclusive content from some of the world’s most beloved wellness brands:

