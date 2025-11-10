Power Innovations International, RED E Charge Announce Partnership for Streamlined, US-based Level 3 Charging

Pii is proud to announce a partnership with RED E Charge, an EV solutions and charging station management system provider located out of Detroit, Michigan.

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Innovations International (Pii), a LITEON Group company headquartered out of American Fork, Utah, is proud to announce a partnership with RED E Charge, an EV solutions and charging station management system (CSMS) provider located out of Detroit, Michigan.

“For Pii, the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with an American-based CSMS provider was an easy decision,” said Gary Straker, president of Power Innovations International. “RED E’s commitment to a simple, stress-free experience for EV drivers is an obvious fit with Pii’s EV product portfolio and makes them a perfect partner for our US customers.”

Pii’s DC fast charging product portfolio for EVs was launched to address a key pain point in the industry: while DC fast charging is a pivotal component of widespread EV adoption in the US, many potential installation sites lack the electrical infrastructure ideal for a DC fast charging station.

“We’ve seen, time and time again, that our customers want DC fast charging but don’t have 480V Wye infrastructure on-site to make that happen,” said Dan Ellis, EV product manager at Pii. “Our chargers are unique because they can bring level 3 charging to a site that doesn’t have 480V Wye, and there is no de-rating or infrastructure updates required. Combine that with RED E’s fantastic approach to charging solutions, and you have a turnkey solution nobody else on the market can offer today.”

RED E Charge was founded in 2019 and offers a wide range of EV solutions to optimize ROI for EV installers and ease of experience for EV users, including a grant writing team and user-centric software. The RED E Charge mobile app allows drivers to locate local charging stations on the Red E charging network and provides an easy way for drivers to pay.

“RED E is thrilled to say that our customers can now purchase Power Innovations International chargers that are preconfigured to carry RED E software and services,” said [name], RED E [title]. “Pii’s emphasis on ease of installation and continuous uptime for their chargers, and RED E’s commitment to world-class, customer-centric EV solutions, have come together for a product offering that is unmatched in the industry today.”



Power Innovations International (Pii) was founded in 1997 and became a subsidiary of LITEON in 2014. Pii offers uninterruptible power supplies and services, along with power distribution projects, installation services, and EV charging solutions. LITEON’s global production capabilities enable Pii to offer high-quality EV chargers, power management modules, and backup power products to customers around the world. Visit our website at https://www.powerinnovations.com.

RED E Charge, founded in 2019 in Detroit by EV drivers for EV drivers, delivers reliable, high-performance EV charging solutions for businesses nationwide. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure support—from grant writing and utility coordination to installation, software management, and 24/7 service. Recognized as a top-ranked CCS charging network in the 2025 J.D. Power EVX Study, RED E continues to expand charging accessibility across the U.S., driving innovation, reliability, and uptime in every project.

