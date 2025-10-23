Power Innovations International's 30 kW, 60 kW, and Indoor Mobile Charging Stations Earn EPRI Vetted Product Listing

Power Innovations International’s Level 3 chargers offer unparalleled charging flexibility.

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Innovations International (Pii), a global electrical power management systems and services provider, is pleased to announce that its 30 kW & 60 kW stationary and indoor mobile chargers have been accepted to EPRI's Vetted Product List.

“Having our chargers recognized by EPRI adds an additional layer of trust with our customers,” said Dan Ellis, Pii EV product manager. “With this latest listing, we'll be able to better support our growing presence in utility programs across the country.”

Power Innovations International’s Level 3 chargers offer unparalleled charging flexibility, accommodating 240 Vac Single Phase, 208 & 240 3-Phase, or 480 3-Phase Wye, all with no de-rating and no step-up transformers. With their placement on the EPRI Vetted Product List, Pii provides even more assurance to partners and customers looking for reliable, validated EV charging solutions.

“This EPRI addition is the latest example of supporting industry needs, and we’re looking forward to the exciting growth and innovation that Pii will bring to the market this year within our charging portfolio,” said Nick Stone, Pii product and market manager. “We'll continue to demonstrate our commitment to meeting customer application compliance and safety standards.”

Pii's 30 kW and 60 kW Quick Chargers, due to their ease of installation and field-configurable input power, are viable options for large fleet management, OEM test facilities, retail and hospitality facilities, alongside any large-scale Level 3 EV implementation installations that may not have access to 480 V infrastructure. The indoor mobile charger is directly pluggable into suitable wall receptacles, providing the functionality of a DC quick charger while removing the need for any extensive infrastructural investment. To learn more about Pii’s charging stations, contact Pii.

About Pii

Power Innovations International (Pii) is a global electrical power management systems and services provider. Pii offers uninterruptible power supplies and services, along with power distribution projects, installation services, and EV charging solutions. Pii was founded in the U.S. in 1997 and became a subsidiary of LITEON in 2014. LITEON’s global production capabilities enable Pii to offer high-quality EV chargers, power management modules, and backup power products to customers around the world. Learn more about Pii: https://www.powerinnovations.com.

