Power Innovations International’s Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger Earns UL, CSA Listing

Pii is pleased to announce that its Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger is officially cETLus listed to UL 2202, UL 2231-1 &-2, and CSA C22.2 No. 281.1, 281.2, & 346.

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Innovations International (Pii), a global electrical power management systems and services provider and subsidiary of LITEON, is pleased to announce that its Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger (model name EVQC030-E to EVQC050-E) is officially cETLus listed to UL 2202, UL 2231-1 &-2, and CSA C22.2 No. 281.1, 281.2, & 346.

“This is the latest in our charging line to meet the rigorous safety standards and regulatory requirements in the United States and Canada,” said Pii President Gary Straker. “Our combination of reliability and voltage flexibility is virtually unmatched in the industry, and we’re proud to continue taking steps to ensure product compliance.”

Pii’s NEMA 4-rated Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger, along with its 30 kW and 60 kW Quick Chargers last year, were evaluated for safety by Intertek, who ensured the products met requirements from UL and CSA. The products will bear Intertek’s cETLus mark as proof of product compliance with North American safety protocols.

“As more of our products achieve cETLus listings, this continues to showcase Pii’s commitment to safety and regulatory compliance,” said Nick Stone, Pii’s Director of Product. “When it comes to uptime, safety, and ease-of-use, the goal is for our EV charging family to continue to lead the industry.”

Pii’s Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger, thanks to its field-configurable input power and the ability to plug directly into suitable wall outlets, is a viable option for multi-unit dwellings, fleets and depots, body shops and repair shops, public and commercial buildings, municipalities, as well as any large-scale Level 3 EV implementation installations without access to 480V infrastructure.

To learn more about Pii’s Outdoor Mobile Quick Charger, contact Pii.

About Pii

Power Innovations International (Pii) is a global electrical power management systems and services provider. Pii offers uninterruptible power supplies and services, along with power distribution projects, installation services, and EV charging solutions. Pii was founded in the U.S. in 1997 and became a subsidiary of LITEON in 2014. LITEON’s global production capabilities enable Pii to offer high-quality EV chargers, power management modules, and backup power products to customers around the world. Learn more about Pii: https://www.powerinnovations.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.