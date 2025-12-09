PatchMaster Continues Strategic Expansion with Third Colorado Location in Fort Collins

Russell Moore, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Fort Collins

Transitioning from cybersecurity to small business ownership, Russell Moore represents the new wave of professionals finding opportunity with PatchMaster.

Russell's leadership experience, work ethic, and attention to detail will make PatchMaster Fort Collins a trusted resource for homeowners throughout Northern Colorado.” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, proudly announces the opening of PatchMaster Fort Collins, owned and operated by Russell Moore, a former cybersecurity professional and manager with a strong background in process-driven leadership and problem-solving.After years of managing teams and protecting major organizations in the corporate world, Moore decided it was time for a change, one that offered both challenge and independence.“I spent most of my career in cybersecurity and management, and while I enjoyed the work, I was ready to step away from large corporations and build something of my own,” said Russell Moore. “PatchMaster gave me that opportunity. It’s a business with structure, strong support, and a clear need in the community.”Between its national reputation and local ownership model, PatchMaster has quickly become a trusted brand for homeowners and property managers who need small drywall repairs done right. The company’s franchise model is designed for owners from diverse professional backgrounds, offering comprehensive training, business support, and a proven operational system to ensure success. PatchMaster franchisees receive hands-on technical instruction, business coaching, and marketing assistance that make it easy to launch and scale their operations quickly.“Russell represents the kind of motivated, disciplined professional who thrives in our system,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “His leadership experience, work ethic, and attention to detail will make PatchMaster Fort Collins a trusted resource for homeowners throughout Northern Colorado.”PatchMaster Fort Collins proudly serves homeowners, property managers, and businesses across Fort Collins and surrounding Northern Colorado communities.To learn more or schedule service, visit https://patchmaster.com/fort-collins/ or contact rmoore@patchmaster.com / (970) 707-0344.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and has expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.