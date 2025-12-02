PatchMaster Expands Its Fast-Growing Franchise Network with New Location in Castle Rock and Parker

Thomas Tucker, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Castle Rock & Parker

Thomas Tucker, a longtime community member and former law enforcement officer, now helps homeowners with professional drywall repair through PatchMaster.

With his strong background in public service and real estate, Thomas is perfectly positioned to bring dependable drywall repair to homeowners across Castle Rock and Parker” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, proudly announces the opening of PatchMaster Castle Rock & Parker, owned and operated by Thomas Tucker, a former law enforcement officer, educator, and licensed Realtor.With a diverse professional background built on service, problem-solving, and community trust, Tucker brings a customer-first mindset and deep local knowledge to the home repair industry.“I’ve spent my career helping people, first as a police officer and teacher, and now as a Realtor,” said Thomas Tucker. “I saw how often homeowners struggled to find someone willing to handle small drywall repairs, and I wanted to be part of a solution that’s reliable, professional, and locally owned.”Between its national reputation and local ownership model, PatchMaster has become the go-to brand for homeowners, Realtors, and property managers who need professional drywall repair done quickly and correctly. The franchise model emphasizes fast response times, skilled technicians, and exceptional communication, filling a critical gap for small repair jobs often overlooked. PatchMaster provides comprehensive training, marketing support, and operational guidance to help franchise owners like Tucker grow their business and deliver consistent, high-quality service.“Thomas embodies the PatchMaster values of integrity, professionalism, and community service,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “With his strong background in public service and real estate, he’s perfectly positioned to bring dependable drywall repair to homeowners across Castle Rock and Parker.”PatchMaster Castle Rock & Parker proudly serves homeowners, property managers, and businesses across Castle Rock, Parker, Larkspur, Franktown, and Southeast Aurora, as well as neighboring communities throughout Douglas County.For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://patchmaster.com/castle-rock-parker/ or call Thomas at (720) 821-1728.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.