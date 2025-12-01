PatchMaster Expands in Florida with Veteran-Owned Franchise in St. Johns County

Kevin Cotto, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster St. Johns County

Former police officer and military veteran Kevin Cotto launches a customer-first drywall repair business focused on integrity and service.

Kevin's military and law enforcement background brings a sense of professionalism and discipline that will make PatchMaster St. Johns County a trusted name throughout Northeast Florida.” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, proudly announces the opening of PatchMaster St. Johns County, owned and operated by Kevin Cotto, a veteran, former police officer, and customer service professional dedicated to serving his community with excellence.Cotto brings a unique blend of discipline, accountability, and strong communication to his new venture. His career in the military, law enforcement, and sales has equipped him with leadership skills and a motivated mindset that define his approach to business ownership.“Strong values have always driven me,” said Kevin Cotto. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on accountability and adaptability. With PatchMaster, I saw a chance to apply those strengths to a business built for growth and lasting success.”Between its national reputation and local ownership model, PatchMaster has quickly become one of the most trusted brands for drywall repair in North America. The franchise system is built on fast response times, clear communication, and top-tier craftsmanship, providing professional solutions for small drywall repairs. PatchMaster’s proven model offers franchise owners comprehensive technical training, business development coaching, and marketing support, enabling them to deliver outstanding service while expanding their local presence.“Kevin’s dedication to service, integrity, and excellence perfectly reflects what PatchMaster stands for,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “His military and law enforcement background brings a sense of professionalism and discipline that will make PatchMaster St. Johns County a trusted name throughout Northeast Florida.”PatchMaster St. Johns County proudly serves homeowners, property managers, and local businesses across St. Johns County, Florida, including St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, Fruit Cove, and surrounding areas.As a veteran-owned and family-operated business, Cotto is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and dependable service.For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://patchmaster.com/saint-johns-county/ or call (904) 822-0414.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.