Louisville’s Katie Wintergerst Named Director of Engagement and Advocacy at Sarcoma Foundation of America

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is proud to announce that Katie Wintergerst has joined the organization as Director of Engagement and Advocacy.

Katie’s relationship with SFA began in 2018, following her diagnosis with synovial sarcoma. Since then, she has become a passionate advocate and a visible leader in the sarcoma community. Katie has co-chaired the Race to Cure Sarcoma (RTCS) Louisville since 2020, helping raise awareness and critical funds for sarcoma research, and she leads the Kentuckiana Sarcoma Network, connecting individuals and families affected by sarcoma across the region. Her dedication, optimism, and openness in sharing her personal experience have brought meaningful attention to sarcoma and inspired countless others across Kentucky and beyond.

“Katie’s leadership and deep commitment to our mission make her an extraordinary addition to the SFA team,” said Brandi Felser, Chief Executive Officer of the Sarcoma Foundation of America. “Her ability to connect with patients, families, and supporters at both the local and national level will help strengthen SFA’s partnerships and expand our reach across the country.”

In her new role, Katie will guide SFA’s advocacy and engagement initiatives, working to amplify the voices of sarcoma patients, survivors, and caregivers while expanding grassroots involvement nationwide. She will continue to collaborate closely with community partners and volunteers in Kentucky to grow awareness of sarcoma and further strengthen the Race to Cure Sarcoma Louisville event.

Katie’s impact in Louisville has been profound. Through local media interviews, community outreach, and leadership in RTCS Louisville, she has elevated sarcoma awareness throughout Kentucky. Her unwavering support of SFA—even while navigating her own sarcoma journey—earned her SFA’s 2023 Amira Yunis Courage Award, which recognizes individuals who inspire hope and demonstrate exceptional resilience.

“Kentucky has played an important role in SFA’s national Race to Cure Sarcoma series, and Katie’s leadership will help us continue to build strong local connections and partnerships across the state,” Felser added.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

