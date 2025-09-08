Sarcoma Foundation of America to Feature Annaleigh Ashford and Claybourne Elder at 2025 Gala

Sarcoma Foundation of America Annaleigh Ashford Claybourne Elder

Ashford and Elder will serve as the Featured Entertainment and Master of Ceremonies at the 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is proud to announce Grammy Award-winning Broadway and television actor Claybourne Elder as the Master of Ceremonies and Tony Award-winning actor and singer Annaleigh Ashford as the featured entertainment at its 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 15, 2025, in New York City.

Known for his role as John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age, Elder has appeared on Broadway in Company, Bonnie and Clyde, and Torch Song. He is also the founder of City of Strangers, a nationally recognized program that has provided more than 3,000 free Broadway tickets to people without access to theater.

A Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-nominated performer, Ashford currently stars in the Paramount+ series Happy Face and recently received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance for her acclaimed role in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd revival. Her career spans stage and screen, with notable credits including You Can’t Take It With You, Kinky Boots, and American Crime Story: Impeachment.

"Having Annaleigh Ashford and Claybourne Elder will help make this year’s gala outstanding,” said Brandi Felser, Chief Executive Officer of SFA. “Their artistry and charisma bring energy and excitement while helping us highlight the important work being done in sarcoma research."

SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala is the organization’s premier event to raise critical funds for research and patient education, and to celebrate leaders advancing progress against sarcoma. Proceeds from the event support the 2026 cycle of SFA’s grantmaking and advocacy initiatives.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available at: https://curesarcoma.org/ways-to-help/stand-up-to-sarcoma-gala/

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

