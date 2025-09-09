Sarcoma Foundation of America to Award Dr. David Kirsch with Nobility in Science Award

Sarcoma Foundation of America Dr. David Kirsh, MD, PhD

Kirsch will be honored at the 2025 Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in NYC for his groundbreaking contributions to sarcoma research.

Dr. Kirsch is a true pioneer in sarcoma science.” — Brandi Felser, CEO of SFA

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is proud to announce that David Kirsch, MD, PhD will receive the 2025 Nobility in Science Award, the organization’s highest scientific honor, at its 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala on September 15, 2025, in New York City.

Dr. Kirsch is the Peter and Shelagh Godsoe Chair in Radiation Medicine, Head of the Radiation Medicine Program, and Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, part of the University Health Network in Toronto. He also serves as a Professor at the University of Toronto in the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Biophysics.

The Nobility in Science Award recognizes visionary leaders whose work has significantly advanced the understanding and treatment of sarcoma. Dr. Kirsch is internationally regarded for his groundbreaking research into bone and soft tissue sarcomas, his leadership in clinical trials, and his mentorship of the next generation of cancer researchers.

"Dr. Kirsch is a true pioneer in sarcoma science," said Brandi Felser, Chief Executive Officer of SFA. "His translational research, dedication to patient care, and exceptional mentorship have changed lives and shaped the future of this field. We are honored to recognize his immense contributions."

Dr. Kirsch leads a research laboratory to better understand sarcoma biology and responses to radiation therapy. He also serves as the overall Principal Investigator of SU2C-SARC032, a clinical trial that demonstrated the benefit of adding the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab to pre-operative radiation for high-risk soft tissue sarcoma patients.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Dr. Kirsch has received numerous accolades, including the Michael Fry Award, the J.W. Osborne Award, and an R35 Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute. He has been elected to several prestigious scientific societies and has mentored more than 60 trainees.

SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala is the organization’s premier event to raise critical funds for research and patient education, and to celebrate leaders advancing progress against sarcoma. Proceeds from the event support the 2026 cycle of SFA’s grantmaking and advocacy initiatives.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available at: www.curesarcoma.org/gala

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.