Feeding Pets of the Homeless announces Corporate Community PAWtnership

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing food and emergency veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness, announced the launch of its Corporate Community PAWtnership. The initiative establishes a strategic alignment of companies and community organizations committed to advancing human and veterinary services by assisting the closest companions of those experiencing homelessness, their pets.The Corporate Community PAWtnership offers three levels of sponsorship engagement: local, regional and national. Each includes tiered benefits designed to meet the strategic goals of participating organizations. Through these partnerships, businesses and community groups can demonstrate corporate social responsibility while supporting a mission that strengthens the bond between people and their pets. Feeding Pets of the Homeless also introduced its founding PAWtners: IntroVet and the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation.“It is the right time for Feeding Pets of the Homeless to engage with corporate and community partners who align with our mission in a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “We look forward to what we can accomplish together. When organizations come together and share their strengths, our collective impact grows. We are flexible and offer benefits that enhance each organization’s strategic direction.”For more information about the Corporate Community PAWtnership or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Ginny Davis at ghd@ petsofthehomeless.org # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org.

