Feeding Pets of the Homeless Launches Online Application System for Emergency Veterinary Care

Feeding Pets of the Homeless resource flyer featuring QR codes linking to the Emergency Veterinary Care application and an interactive map to locate nearby Pet Food Providers for families in need.

New process expands 24/7 access, reduces wait times, and improves care coordination

This transition allows us to respond more efficiently while reducing barriers for people seeking help during stressful situations” — Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President of Feeding Pets of the Homeless

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless has launched a new online application system for its Emergency Veterinary Care program, improving access and streamlining the process for pet owners experiencing homelessness who need urgent medical care for their animals across the United States.The new system allows individuals and advocates to submit Emergency Veterinary Care requests online at any time, replacing the organization’s previous phone-based intake process. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received, helping ensure a fair and consistent review process.“This transition allows us to respond more efficiently while reducing barriers for people seeking help during stressful situations,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “By collecting key information upfront, our Case Managers can focus on care coordination and prioritize pets with urgent needs.”While applications can be submitted 24 hours a day, reviews and care coordination take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST. If approved, Feeding Pets of the Homeless coordinates care with a participating veterinary hospital, with payments made directly to the provider.The online system was designed to reduce wait times, limit back-and-forth communication, and improve efficiency for both clients and veterinary partners. Eligibility criteria, program guidelines, and next steps are clearly outlined at the start of the application.Individuals seeking Emergency Veterinary Care assistance can begin the application process at petsofthehomeless.org/emergency-veterinary-care . For questions about the program or application process, contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless at 775-841-7463 or info@petsofthehomeless.org.###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human-animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org.

