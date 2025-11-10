Valerie Roehrs Officially Files for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Valerie Roehrs, Republican For Denton County Commissioner

Rancher and business leader marks milestone with 20,000 doors knocked and community event scheduled at Robson Ranch

Denton County deserves a Commissioner who shows up in our neighborhoods, at our schools, and on our front porches,” — Valerie Roehrs

DENTON COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 8th, local rancher, mother, and business owner Valerie Roehrs officially filed to run for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4. With her filing complete and more than 20,000 doors knocked across the precinct, Roehrs’ campaign has quickly become one of the most energetic grassroots efforts in the county.

“Our campaign isn’t about politics; it’s about people. I’m proud that our team has already knocked on over twenty thousand doors because that’s what real representation looks like listening before leading.”

A lifelong Texan and devoted Christian, wife, mother, rancher, and business leader, Roehrs brings decades of private-sector experience and a hands-on understanding of the challenges facing local families and small businesses. She believes county government should be accountable, transparent, and rooted in hard work and Texas values not political ambition.

Her campaign priorities include:

• Smart, responsible growth that puts residents before developers.

• Fiscal transparency and efficient, accountable local government.

• Support for small businesses and rural communities.

• Preserving Denton County’s heritage and quality of life for future generations.

“I’ve lived this life and worked this land,” Roehrs added. “It’s time for local leadership that puts hard work, honesty, and Texas values back at the center of county government.”

Upcoming Campaign Event

To celebrate her official filing and to connect with supporters, Roehrs will host a “Meet Valerie” event on Thursday, December 4th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. The event will include a baked potato bar, other appetizers, and a cash bar.

📍 Location: 9428 Ed Robson Circle, Denton, TX

🔗 RSVP: valerieroehrs.com/events

For more information, to RSVP for the Robson Ranch event, or to get involved in the campaign, visit valerieroehrs.com.

Why I’m Running – Valerie Roehrs, Republican for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4

