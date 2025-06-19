Submit Release
Valerie Roehrs to Officially Launch Campaign for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Valerie Roehrs For Denton County Commissioner

Photo of the Roehrs family

Denton County deserves common-sense leadership rooted in integrity, transparency, and a deep love for our community”
— Valerie Roehrs

DENTON COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Roehrs, a second-generation Texan, lifelong rancher, and successful small business owner, will officially launch her campaign for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4, with a public event on Thursday, June 26th at Marty B’s in Bartonville.

The kickoff event will run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering an opportunity for residents to meet Valerie, hear her vision for the county’s future, and learn more about her commitment to conservative values, fiscal responsibility, and community-driven leadership.

“Denton County deserves common-sense leadership rooted in integrity, transparency, and a deep love for our community,” Roehrs said. “I’m running to ensure our families, businesses, and rural communities have a strong voice on the County Commission.”

Attendees can expect a family-friendly atmosphere with a barbecue supper, visiting with the candidate, and a shared focus on building a more accountable and prosperous Denton County. All are welcome. Please make your reservation by visiting www.valerieroehrs.com/launch

Event Details:
What: Valerie Roehrs Campaign Launch Event
When: Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT
Where: Marty B’s, 2664 FM 407, Bartonville, TX 76226
To learn more about Valerie Roehrs and her priorities for Denton County, visit valerieroehrs.com.

Luke Twombly
Valerie Roehrs Campaign
+1 940-326-7112
