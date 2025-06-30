The Spiggle Law Firm Announces $10,000 in Scholarships Available to Students for the 2025 to 2026 Academic Year

We are proud to support students who are using their life experiences to drive meaningful change.” — Heidi Powell

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spiggle Law Firm is proud to announce the return of its annual scholarship program, offering $10,000 in financial support to students across the country for the 2025 to 2026 academic year. The firm will once again award two $5,000 scholarships: the Pathway to Justice Scholarship and the Excellence in Action Scholarship.

The Pathway to Justice Scholarship is intended for students who plan to pursue a career in the legal field. It aims to ease the financial burden of higher education for individuals who are committed to improving the justice system and making a positive impact.

The Excellence in Action Scholarship is open to students in any major except law. It honors individuals who are passionate about their studies and have a strong vision for how they want to create change in their communities or chosen professions.

Eligibility requirements for both scholarships include:

• U.S. citizenship

• A record of community involvement or volunteer service

• Enrollment in an undergraduate program at an accredited U.S. college or university for the Fall 2025 semester

• Enrollment in at least 12 credit hours when the scholarship is awarded

Applicants must submit an essay or video response to the following prompt:

“Describe a challenge or trying time in your life through which you persevered, and how the experience helped shape your future.”

Submissions should also explain the applicant’s “why” and how they plan to use their education to make a difference.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 18, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit:

https://spigglelaw.com/scholarships

“We are proud to support students who are using their life experiences to drive meaningful change,” said Heidi Powell, Firm Administrator at The Spiggle Law Firm. “These scholarships reflect our belief in the power of education and purpose.”

About The Spiggle Law Firm

The Spiggle Law Firm offers strategic and compassionate legal representation to individuals facing employment-related challenges. The firm is committed to helping clients navigate career transitions and legal issues with clarity and confidence.



Legal Disclaimer:

