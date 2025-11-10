Expanding Mental Health Care in New York City

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Grow Therapy (Grow), a mental health platform that allows licensed therapists and psychiatrists to deliver in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care, will relocate its New York headquarters from SoHo to a larger office in Lower Manhattan. The company has signed a lease at 100 Broadway for approximately 19,000 square feet to accommodate its growing operations. Supported by up to $1.8 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, Grow plans to create at least 186 new full-time jobs over the next five years, in addition to the more than 100 roles it currently maintains across New York State.

“Grow Therapy’s decision to expand in Lower Manhattan underscores New York’s commitment to building a vibrant tech sector that creates high-quality jobs, attracts world-class talent and improves access to care for those who need it most,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting innovative companies and investing in the next generation of technology development, we’re strengthening the foundations of New York’s economy and positioning our state as a national leader in tech-driven growth and opportunity.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York is home to world-class talent and forward-thinking companies driving change in healthcare and technology. Grow Therapy’s decision to expand here underscores our state’s leadership in building a modern, equitable healthcare system powered by innovation. These are the kinds of high-quality jobs that strengthen our communities and keep New York at the forefront of digital health.”

Founded in 2020, Grow was created to make high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable by connecting clients, independent therapists, and insurance providers through a unified platform. As part of Grow’s expansion, it will add at least 186 new jobs in New York. These roles will be focused on technological innovation, operations, and marketing, as the company accelerates the development of technology and AI applications that assist clinicians and enhance the delivery of care through a $16 million investment in research and development in New York. The move to 100 Broadway will be effective Monday, December 1, 2025.

Grow Therapy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Cooper said, “New York is where Grow began, with a simple Craigslist ad asking mental health providers if they needed help contracting with health insurance. Today, nearly one million people across the country turn to Grow for effective mental health care, and that kind of momentum starts in New York. As we take on the hard work ahead, we are building clinician-guided artificial intelligence that supercharges care, and we are investing here because this city is a magnet for talented people with grit and purpose. We are grateful to Empire State Development and the Excelsior Jobs Program for their support.”

New York’s tech sector continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the nation, adding tens of thousands of jobs and billions in venture investment each year. Between 2013 and 2023, the city’s technology industry grew more than 160 percent and now supports more than 400,000 jobs with an average salary exceeding $180,000. Venture investment in NYC startups topped $22 billion in 2023 alone, keeping New York City ranked second globally behind Silicon Valley for startup activity. These trends underscore Governor Hochul’s commitment to making New York State a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and high-quality job creation.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Grow Therapy

Grow Therapy is a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care. Its rigorously vetted network of 23,000 providers delivers high-quality care covered by insurance, with 180 million Americans able to access Grow through their health plan. Grow Therapy has raised $178 million, and key investors include Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Transformation Capital, TCV, SignalFire, and Plus Capital. For more information, visit growtherapy.com.