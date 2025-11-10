Edzui Szumowski to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edzui “Edge” Szumowski, veteran circus artist and creative innovator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning failure into fuel, transforming rejection into opportunity, and reinventing yourself at any age.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn his episode, Szumowski explores how passion, perseverance, and reinvention can transform even the most improbable dreams into reality. He breaks down how embracing failure as rehearsal for greatness and persisting through “no” after “no” can unlock creativity, resilience, and purpose. Viewers will walk away with practical inspiration to pursue their goals relentlessly and rediscover joy in the process itself.“Failure is never final if you refuse to quit,” said Szumowski.Edge’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/edzui-szumowski

