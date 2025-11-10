Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,516 in the last 365 days.

Edzui Szumowski to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edzui “Edge” Szumowski, veteran circus artist and creative innovator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning failure into fuel, transforming rejection into opportunity, and reinventing yourself at any age.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In his episode, Szumowski explores how passion, perseverance, and reinvention can transform even the most improbable dreams into reality. He breaks down how embracing failure as rehearsal for greatness and persisting through “no” after “no” can unlock creativity, resilience, and purpose. Viewers will walk away with practical inspiration to pursue their goals relentlessly and rediscover joy in the process itself.

“Failure is never final if you refuse to quit,” said Szumowski.

Edge’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/edzui-szumowski

Edzui Szumowski
Legacy Makers
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Edzui Szumowski to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more