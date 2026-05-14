Sian Welch Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sian Welch, CEO of New Start Health Enterprises, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how a mission-driven approach to high-acuity care and long-term recovery is reshaping outcomes for patients and families navigating catastrophic illness and complex medical needs.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their successYou can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Welch explores how bridging hospital care, home health, and long-term recovery systems can improve continuity of care and patient independence, while emphasizing family-centered support models and integrated healthcare solutions that extend beyond traditional treatment settings.Welch’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sian-welch

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