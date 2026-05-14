Margaret Stoch Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Stoch, MHS, CCC-SLP, speech-language pathologist and myofunctional therapy specialist, appears on Women in Power TV, sharing how a root-cause, whole-person approach to airway, oral function, and developmental health can improve long-term outcomes for children and adults.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Stoch explores early identification of feeding, swallowing, and airway dysfunction, and how multidisciplinary care across breathing, sleep, craniofacial development, and nervous system regulation supports lasting health outcomes.Margaret’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/margaret-stoch

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