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Monica Cook to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica H. Cook, CFP®, ChFC®, author and founder of Monica H Cook LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how clarity, truth-telling, and self-trust shape modern leadership and executive presence.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In her episode, Cook explores how character is revealed under pressure and why authentic leadership requires letting go of polished facades. She breaks down how self-trust, clarity, and integrity create stronger executive presence and more grounded decision-making in high-performance environments.

Monica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/monica-cook

Monica Cook
Women In Power TV
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Monica Cook to Appear on Women In Power TV

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