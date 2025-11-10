Courtney Stewart Named Marketing Director of the Year

Courtney Stewart - Marketing Director of the Year

Agency celebrates employee recognition at 2025 OBIE Awards

Courtney’s leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence make her an invaluable member of the Denim team and the homebuilding industry at large.” — Carol Morgan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denim Marketing proudly announces that Vice President of Client Services, Courtney Stewart, was honored as Marketing Director of the Year at the 45th annual OBIE Awards. The award recognizes Stewart’s outstanding leadership and measurable impact on marketing and sales for home builders and developers within Atlanta’s homebuilding industry.“Courtney’s leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence make her an invaluable member of the Denim team and the homebuilding industry at large,” said Carol Morgan, President of Denim Marketing. “This recognition is a well-deserved reflection of her dedication and the measurable results she achieves for our clients every day.”In the past year, Stewart led marketing strategy and execution for builder and developer clients with $6.3 million in combined marketing budgets, driving 273 home sales and $146.5 million in sales volume. She oversees Denim Marketing’s overall strategy and individual plans for leading Atlanta builders, ensuring each campaign delivers creativity and consistency.A digital advertising strategist, Stewart develops high-performing ad campaigns across social and digital platforms. Her innovative, data-driven approach delivers measurable results for community launches, builder rebrands and ongoing client engagement.Internally, Stewart leads Denim Marketing’s account services team with calm confidence, mentoring colleagues and guiding agency growth. Her leadership directly supports the agency’s long-standing builder partnerships and continued success.Beyond her client work, Stewart is deeply involved in the Atlanta homebuilding community. She recently completed eight years on the board of the Professional Women in Building Council, including serving as 2023 chair, a role for which she was honored as Council Chair of the Year. She also helped launch and grow the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s Young Professionals Group to more than 150 members and has been a contributor to the Sales and Marketing Council’s Communications Committee, the Atlanta Parade of Homes Committee and HomeAid Georgia.Stewart is a respected industry voice and regularly shares her marketing expertise through podcast appearances and national panels. In 2025, she spoke at the International Builders’ Show for the seventh consecutive year.The OBIE Awards, presented annually by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council and the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, recognize excellence in homebuilding, marketing and design across metro Atlanta.For more information about Denim Marketing and its award-winning team, visit www.DenimMarketing.com About Denim MarketingWhether stonewashed, faded, or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to fit each client’s unique needs. Founded in 1999, the agency specializes in public relations, blogging, social media, email marketing, creative campaigns and branding for builders, developers, lenders and real estate professionals across the Southeast. Denim Marketing is known for delivering a comfortable fit, strong relationships and measurable results.Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or visit www.DenimMarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.