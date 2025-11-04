Kolter Homes Recognized with 5 OBIE Awards

Kolter Homes wins 5 OBIE Awards

Active adult communities claim two Gold and three Silver OBIE awards

The recognition received at this year's OBIE Awards reinforces the thoughtful planning and quality craftsmanship behind every home at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes." — Jennifer Landers, Community Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Homes earned top recognition at the 45th Annual OBIE Awards, taking home two Gold and three Silver awards for excellence in homebuilding, design and marketing across its metro Atlanta Cresswind active adult communities.Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton was the evening’s standout, earning two Gold awards and two Silver. Since opening in May 2020, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes has welcomed more than 710 homeowners, and the community showcases 15 designer floor plans that appeal to active adult buyers.One of the community’s inventory homes, a Maple floor plan, earned a Gold OBIE for Single-Family Builder homes priced from $700,000 to $799,999. The Maple plan offers a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath design that effortlessly blends comfort and flexibility. Across 2,216 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, residents enjoy a central kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests, private bedroom suites with Jack-and-Jill bathroom designs and separate closets, as well as a covered lanai. The unfinished second-story bonus room is ideal for movie nights, hobbies or an at-home fitness room, plus the golf cart garage and two-car garage provide ample storage.Taking the Silver OBIE for Single-Family homes priced $800,000 and above, a Rosewood inventory home was front and center for its thoughtful craftsmanship and spacious design. The Rosewood plan delivers 2,600 square feet of elegant living with three bedrooms and three baths. Tucked on a private cul-de-sac, it features an open layout, a gourmet kitchen, and a spa-like owner’s suite with a frameless walk-in shower. Additional highlights include a versatile den, an extended covered deck, a three-car garage and an unfinished basement for future personalization.Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes also claimed the Gold OBIE for Best Landscaping Design. The landscaping at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes is thoughtfully designed to encourage connection among residents and with the natural environment. Featuring two scenic lakes, a network of walking trails, a butterfly garden and a community vegetable garden, the neighborhood promotes active outdoor living. This visually cohesive setting enhances wellness and fosters a strong sense of community.Winning the Silver OBIE for Best Video Promotion – Builder, Kolter Homes’ “Take a Tour Around Hoschton with Cresswind” video highlights top attractions, shopping and dining in Hoschton. Beyond showcasing location, the video introduces Kolter’s New Home Guides, personalizing the homebuying journey and reflecting the community’s signature hospitality.“The recognition received at this year’s OBIE Awards reinforces the thoughtful planning and quality craftsmanship behind every home at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes,” said Jennifer Landers, Community Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes. “Each design is created to enhance daily living, offering comfort, sophistication and meaningful connection within a vibrant community setting.”The Madison model at Cresswind at Spring Haven won a Silver OBIE for Single-Family Detached homes priced from $700,000 to $799,999. As the top-selling plan in the Carson Collection, the Madison combines elegance and flexibility with modern farmhouse appeal. The 2,058-square-foot home features an open layout with a chef-inspired kitchen, a luxurious owner’s suite and dramatic 15-foot folding glass doors that open to an extended covered lanai. A versatile upstairs bonus room with a full bath adds flexible space for guests or leisure, making the Madison a standout choice for active adult buyers.“This award underscores Kolter Homes’ unwavering commitment to excellence in home design and community development,” said Andrew Hitch, Community Director of Cresswind at Spring Haven. “We take great pride in delivering homes and neighborhoods that reflect the values of today’s active adult homebuyers.”Presented annually by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) and the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (HBA), the OBIE Awards honor outstanding achievement in building, remodeling, marketing and personal excellence across metro Atlanta’s housing industry.Prospective buyers interested in the 55+ lifestyle at Cresswind at Spring Haven and Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes are encouraged to visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com and www.CresswindSpringHaven.com . For complete details regarding the latest Cresswind communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert “Bobby” Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter”) includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Homes”), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

