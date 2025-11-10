Knight Walk at Howell Station Honored at 45th Annual OBIE Awards

Knight Walk at Howell Station wins Gold OBIE awards

Denim Marketing wins three Gold and one Silver on behalf of the West Midtown community

Our work for Knight Walk at Howell Station represents the best of strategic storytelling and creative design.” — Carol Morgan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denim Marketing, a leading Atlanta-based agency specializing in strategic marketing for the homebuilding industry, earned top honors for its work marketing Knight Walk at Howell Station, a boutique townhome community in West Midtown. The agency’s creative campaigns for the community captured two Gold and one Silver award at the 45th Annual OBIE Awards. Denim Marketing accepted the accolades for work done for its client, Avenue Realty, which represents Knight Walk at Howell Station.“Denim Marketing’s creativity and strategic approach brought Knight Walk to life in a way that truly resonates with buyers,” said Shane Little, Broker and Co-Owner of Avenue Realty. “These awards reflect the power of collaboration and great storytelling. The recognition from the OBIE Awards underscores how meaningful branding and marketing can drive results, even in a challenging market.”Denim Marketing earned Gold OBIE Awards for its work promoting Knight Walk at Howell Station in the categories of Best Community Logo, Best Community Website and Best Email Marketing Message. The agency also received a Silver OBIE Award for Best Marketing Campaign/Promotion for a Builder/Developer with a Budget Under $10,000.“Our work for Knight Walk at Howell Station represents the best of strategic storytelling and creative design,” said Carol Morgan, President of Denim Marketing. “Our team built a cohesive brand that connects with the character of West Midtown and highlights the community’s key selling points: light-filled end-unit homes, historic charm and unmatched walkability. We’re honored to see this work recognized among Atlanta’s top homebuilding marketing achievements.”Gold: Best Community LogoThe Knight Walk at Howell Station logo blends West Midtown’s railroad history with the charm of Knight Park in Howell Station, creating a design that feels both nostalgic and modern. Rooted in the neighborhood’s industrial past, the logo evokes motion and place through bold typography, a refined color palette inspired by local materials and adaptable design for use across digital and print platforms. This thoughtful branding established a strong visual identity for the community and solved the challenge of standing out in a competitive in-town market.Gold: Best Community WebsiteShowcasing the community’s story through a sleek, intuitive design built on WordPress, the Knight Walk at Howell Station website offers an easy-to-navigate experience with floorplans, photos and an area map.Gold: Best Email Marketing MessageTo generate awareness and drive traffic, Denim Marketing executed a third-party email campaign targeting professionals and Realtors in and around West Midtown. The visually engaging message emphasized Knight Walk’s modern design and unbeatable location. The campaign achieved above average open and click through rates driving website visits and proved highly effective in building brand awareness for a new community with no preexisting database.Silver: Best Marketing Campaign/Promotion (Under $10,000)Launched under a tight three-week timeline, the Knight Walk at Howell Station marketing campaign integrated branding, digital strategy, email outreach, social media, public relations and on-site signage to establish the community’s presence. In addition to strong website performance and email metrics, Denim Marketing secured 15 media placements for the community, reaching an audience of over 1 million through press coverage on Urbanize Atlanta, Metro Atlanta CEO, KNOWAtlanta, Atlanta Intown and more.Presented annually by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council and the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, the OBIE Awards celebrate excellence in building, remodeling, marketing and design across the metro Atlanta homebuilding industry.Knight Walk at Howell Station is located at Knight Walk NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Home shoppers can also tour the model home at 1123 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information, visit www.KnightWalkatHowellStation.com Denim Marketing creates award-winning work for build-to-rent developers, custom home builders, trade associations, spec home builders, master-planned developers, active adult developers, condos, real estate podcasts, real estate technology, private lenders and others.About Denim MarketingWhether stonewashed, faded, or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to fit each client’s unique needs. Founded in 1999, the agency specializes in public relations, blogging, social media, email marketing, creative campaigns and branding for builders, developers, lenders and real estate professionals across the Southeast. Denim Marketing is known for delivering a comfortable fit, strong relationships and measurable results.Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or visit www.DenimMarketing.com

