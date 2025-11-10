Swaptik Chowdhury Series AI For Artists Published via RabbleRouse News®

Swaptik Chowdhury "Shaping an Adaptive Approach to Address the Ambiguity of Fairness in AI: Theory, Framework, and Case Studies" to the Participatory AI Research Symposium, Paris 2025

Understanding and envisioning a better future

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Arts & Culture Magazine RabbleRouse News® has released a series of essays by Swaptik Chowdhury, a researcher and educator specializing in responsible AI governance and the social impacts of emerging technologies. His work focuses on building inclusive frameworks for public engagement in AI development and policy, including initiatives that bring artists and technologists into shared conversation about the future of creativity.Drawing from his research in technical AI governance, Chowdhury’s series* aims to equip the creative community with a grounded understanding of AI and foster thoughtful dialogue about its cultural and economic implications. He believes that knowledge empowers artists to protect their work and identity while using AI as a tool for creative expansion rather than replacement.As artificial intelligence moves from science fiction into studios and stages, it is beginning to shape scripts, performances, designs, and productions. Chowdhury’s essays trace these transformations, examining how AI is redefining creative labor and reshaping the industries that sustain it.Aimed at actors, screenwriters, directors, designers, musicians, voice actors, and visual artists alike, the series invites readers to reflect on their evolving relationship with AI and to imagine, collectively, what the future of art and technology might become.RabbleRouse Newswas launched in January 2024 as an LA focused Arts, Culture and Politic website. RabbleRouse Newsmission is to promote and support artists in all genres and make the public aware of opportunities to experience performances, concerts and screenings they won’t find out about in their local newspaper. We lift up creators who are often overlooked by mainstream media and help make their stories and work accessible to everyone. The site works with seasoned advisors in the tech industry and offers affordable advertising to local productions, artists and supportive businesses. It holds affiliate marketing agreements with LoveSac, Viagogo and a Bookshop.Org online shop called RabbleRouse Reads at Bookshop.org. RabbleRouse Newsis the Registered Trademark of RabbleRouse News LLC.

