Directors Tell The Story: Master the Craft of Television and Film Directing - Third Edition

Directors Tell The Story: Master the Craft of Television & Film Directing 3rd Edition Bethany Rooney, Television Director, Author - Photo by Matthew Collins Mary Lou Belli © Television Academy, Photo credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision

Rare Insight and Advice Straight From Two A-list Television Directors in an inside, behind-the-scenes, step-by-step manual for aspiring directors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of Directors Tell The Story: Master the Craft of Television and Film Directing , written by veteran television directors Bethany Rooney and Mary Lou Belli , is being released March 31, 2025 by Focal Press / Routledge / Taylor & Francis. The book has become an industry how-to for emerging directors and is being utilized at the Warner Brothers, ABC/Disney, and NBC/Universal directing workshops, and in directing classes on many university campuses.This newly updated edition features:• New material covering directing apps, intimacy coordinators, and virtual production• Updated “Insider Info” sections with advice and tips known only to working professionals• Additional “How I Got My First Directing Job” stories from a diverse range of directors currently in the trenchesBethany Rooney began her directing career on the 1980s iconic television show St. Elsewhere, where she served as Associate Producer. She has directed more than 250 episodes of primetime network shows, most recently Law & Order SVU, Chicago P.D., Criminal Minds:Evolution, Chicago Med, and Tracker. She has directed Oscar winners and Emmy contenders Denzel Washington, Hilary Swank, Mariska Hargitay, Angela Bassett, George Clooney, Alfre Woodard, Felicity Huffman, Sally Field, and Robert Downey, Jr., among many others. Bethany graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, earning a master’s degree. She created and teaches the Warner Bros. Discovery Directors Workshop, NBC/Universal Launch, and the DGA’s Director Development Initiative (DDI). She serves on multiple committees at the Directors Guild of America (DGA), including the National Board and the Western Directors Council.Mary Lou Belli, a two-time Emmy award winner, has been directing television for over 30 years in many genres from sitcoms to procedurals to documentaries. Through her teaching, she supports many of the vibrant diversity programs, including the DGA’s Director Development Initiative, ABC/Disney, NBC Launch, CBS, SONY, AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, and Warner Bros. Discovery Directors Workshop mentoring the next generation of directors. She is the co-author of three other books: The NEW Sitcom Career Book, Acting for Young Actors, and PERFORM: Acting for the Screen. Mary Lou serves on multiple committees at the DGA and is a board member of the Alliance of Women Directors, Film Fatales, and Women in Media, as well as a longtime member of Women in Film. She is currently a governor at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences where she has been recently nominated three times for a primetime Emmy for directing as well as an additional Emmy in the Children’s Programming category. She was on the USC School of Cinematic Arts directing faculty for eight years.Industry Pro Reviews:“Directors Tell the Story" is the one book that every TV Director, whether aspiring or seasoned, needs to have in their library. Written with a generosity of spirit and years of knowledge and practical experience, directors Bethany Rooney and Mary Lou Belli demystify every aspect of the process of being a TV Director. Insightful and clear, it outlines all the essential skills and synthesizes the process necessary to become a storyteller.”Lesli Linka Glatter, Director, Executive Producer - Zero Day, Love and Death, Homeland - President, Directors Guild of America“Directors Tell the Story is the best book ever written about the technical, logistical, and political skills every filmmaker must master to sustain a career behind the camera. For aspiring filmmakers and beginners, the book provides an invaluable road map containingdetailed and useful information about every step of the process from prep to post. For more experienced directors the book is no less valuable, as taking a deep dive into Belli and Rooney’s methodology helps focus one’s own theories and point the way toward new waysof working. Essential reading.”Jim Hemphill, Filmmaker & Film Historian, Features Writer, IndieWire - Author, The Art & Craft of TV Directing: Conversations with Episodic TV Directors“As a new director, you are constantly feeling like you want a refresher course on things you’ve previously learned. The thing I love about Bethany and Mary Lou’s book is that it’s so accessible. It’s packed with so many jewels that you employ throughout every stage of the director’s process. From an actor’s perspective, Chapter 8 is invaluable. I wish it was mandatory for every director to read that chapter before their first day on the set.”Regina King, Actress, Director“This is one of the most specific and pragmatic books about directing television I’ve ever read. Now with added sections addressing augmented reality, new prep applications, and post-pandemic protocols, this book has it all from the very best. As experts in directing both comedy and drama, and hundreds of television shows between them, Mary Lou Belli and Bethany Rooney have deftly translated their years of hands-on knowledge and acquired skills to the page, giving insightful instructions that would benefit all television directors at any level.”Jennifer Warren, Associate Professor of Practice in Directing, School of Cinematic Arts, USC, Chair and Founder of The Alliance of Women Directors“Bethany and Mary Lou have written the ultimate guide for anyone who wants to direct episodic television. As an executive who builds pathways for emerging talent,this is essential reading and provides a wealth of practical knowledge and intangible insights that their collective careers have resourced over the years. A must read!”Grace Moss, VP DE&I, Pipeline Programs, Warner Bros. Discovery

