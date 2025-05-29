The Road to Freedom Stage Play & Awareness Event Shines a Powerful Light on Human Trafficking JUNE 28 in Los Angeles

THE ROAD TO FREEDOM by Yolande Boyom Directed by Billie King & Yolande Boyom Stage Play & Awareness Event Shines a Powerful Light on Human Trafficking on JUNE 28 In LA Yolande Boyom: (Executive/writer/Co-director/Lead) is a passionate filmmaker, writer, co-director, and lead actress of The Road to Freedom Billie King (Director)

A one-day community event at the Assistance League Theatre combines theatre, art, advocacy, and action in the fight against human trafficking.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 28th The Road to Freedom by Yolande Boyom directed by Billie King & Yolande Boyom will premiere as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025 at Assistance League Theatre in Los Angeles. The event is presented by Lovy’s Angels Organization in collaboration with B. Angels Production and Blest Media. This one-day community event at the Assistance League Theatre combines theatre, art, advocacy, and action in the fight against human trafficking.The Road to Freedom is a theatrical re-adaptation of Yolande Boyom’s original docu-drama film, The Road to Freedom, which exposes the harrowing realities of human trafficking. Through raw storytelling and emotional truth, this production gives voice to the silenced and sheds light on a global crisis that often hides in plain sight.This event is not just entertainment — it's a call to action. All proceeds and awareness raised will help support future outreach programs, survivor services, and prevention efforts through Lovy’s Angels Organization.The production team includes: Yolande Boyom (Executive/writer/Co-director/Lead); Ester-Rose Diaz (Executive producer); Billie King (Writer, Director, and Playwright); Natasha Whitaker (Producer); Trudynn Johnson (Producer/ Production Manager); Jyvhyshkarr Duclervil (Producer); Dr. Karika Austin (Producer/Production manager); Sir Anthony Kinniebrew (Production stage manager); Kareen Brown (Assistant Stage Manager).EVENT SCHEDULE:12:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Human Trafficking Awareness ExpositionA powerful gathering of nonprofit organizations and survivor-led initiatives providing resources, support, and education to the public.5:00 PM | Stage Play: The Road to FreedomA gripping dramatization inspired by true stories of young women trafficked across borders — featuring real-life accounts, powerful performances, and raw emotion.8:00 PM | Panel Discussion & Survivor TestimoniesA live discussion with survivors, mental health advocates, and community leaders. Real stories. Real people. Real impact.TICKETS: General Admission: Free (includes play, panel, expo, and complimentary food & refreshments) - VIP Experience: $150 – Includes front-row seating, gift bag, backstage access, and a powerful surprise - T-Shirt (Mandatory for entry): $30 – Worn in solidarity and available for pre-orderDress Code: Blue jeans + official Lovy’s Angels T-shirt (blue represents the fight against human trafficking)Yolande Boyom: (Executive/writer/Co-director/Lead) is a passionate filmmaker, writer, co-director, and lead actress of The Road to Freedom — a powerful docu-drama and stage play that exposes the harsh realities of human trafficking. She is the founder of Lovy’s Angels Organization, a nonprofit supporting victims and survivors, and B. Angels Production House, a media company dedicated to telling stories that inspire change and raise awareness about human exploitation. With a background in nursing and a Master’s degree in Social Work, Yolande has equipped herself with the tools to serve victims both physically and emotionally. Her life’s work is rooted in one mission: to fight human trafficking until every voice is heard and every life is free. Through storytelling, advocacy, and hands-on support, she is building a movement — one project, one rescue, one soul at a time.Billie King (Writer, Director, and Playwright) is a visionary storyteller, seamlessly blending film and theater to tell stories that are as socially urgent as they are emotionally compelling. Based in Los Angeles, Billie is the writer and director of the upcoming film Rogue and curator of the anthology Echoes of Justice, a six-part cinematic journey spotlighting marginalized voices and themes of redemption and revenge. She is the creative force behind acclaimed stage productions including Brown Boy, Happy Home, and Billie: The Little General, known for weaving historical, cultural, and emotional truths into unforgettable theatrical experiences. A former platinum-selling music artist and bestselling author, Billie now leads Program Rewrite, a nonprofit using art to empower communities, and R.A.W Theater Group, a platform for trauma-informed storytelling. Through every project, Billie challenges the status quo with stories that inspire, provoke, and heal.Free Admission - Because Your Life, Your Awareness, Is Worth More Than Any Ticket Price.Reservations available at Hollywood Fringe Website and at BangelProdution.comAssistance League Theatre is located at 1367 N St Andrews Pl, LA, 90028

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.