Company Fined $55,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2025

On October 27, 2025, Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. was sentenced after being found guilty in Regina Provincial Court for one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening subsection 11-2 (2) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $39,286.71, along with a surcharge of $15,713.29, for a total amount of $55,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 2, 2021, in Regina, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured while operating a forklift.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

