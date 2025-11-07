Ajarro Advises Amazon Sellers on Adapting to New API Access Fees and Reporting Changes

E-commerce consulting firm Ajarro outlines how brands can adjust reporting, cost forecasting, and API usage strategies under Amazon’s 2026 update.

The new API pricing model is reshaping how brands approach reporting. Each data pull now carries a measurable cost, which makes smarter analytics planning essential.” — Brett Lemker, Founder of Ajarro

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon’s introduction of metered pricing for its Selling Partner API has prompted brands and agencies to reevaluate how often they access marketplace data and how those costs are tracked. Ajarro , an e-commerce consulting firm based in Durango, Colorado, is advising Amazon sellers to review reporting frequency and data automation practices to minimize unnecessary expenses.Under the new policy, certain API categories, including advertising, catalog, and business-report endpoints, now carry usage-based fees. For companies that rely on automated dashboards or third-party connectors, these incremental charges can accumulate quickly if data is refreshed too frequently.“The API adjustments are reshaping how brands think about reporting,” said Brett Lemker, founder of Ajarro. “Data automation remains essential, but teams should ensure each report has a clear purpose. A well-planned cadence can prevent avoidable costs while preserving decision-ready insights.”Lemker explained that the consultancy has been working with clients to audit existing dashboards, measure call volumes, and adjust sync schedules. He noted that aligning report frequency with weekly or campaign-based cycles can significantly reduce total API usage.He added that clear communication between marketing, finance, and analytics teams is increasingly important as data access costs become part of operating budgets. “These fees represent a shift in the economics of marketplace intelligence,” Lemker said. “Brands that respond early will protect margins and keep analytics reliable.”Founded by Lemker, a 19-year industry veteran, Ajarro specializes in marketplace operations, forecasting, and performance reporting. The firm supports consumer brands, investors, and leadership teams seeking transparency in Amazon and multi-channel growth strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.