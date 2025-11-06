Ajarro Launches to Redefine Amazon Growth Consulting with Precision and Transparency

Founded by Amazon industry veteran Brett Lemker, Ajarro introduces a profit-first, contract-free approach to e-commerce growth.

Ajarro was founded to help brands move beyond autopilot management and reclaim profitability through precision, transparency, and hands-on strategy,” said Brett Lemker, Founder of Ajarro.” — Brett Lemker

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajarro, a new consultancy led by Amazon and e-commerce veteran Brett Lemker, has officially launched to help brands achieve measurable profitability without the constraints of traditional agency retainers.The firm offers full account management, a la carte optimization services, and in-house team training, providing a flexible model for brands ready to scale responsibly.Lemker, who has guided more than 300 brands and overseen over $500 million in Amazon revenue and $17 million in ad spend, founded Ajarro after nearly two decades in the e-commerce industry.“Ajarro was created to bring transparency and senior-level expertise back to the center of Amazon growth,” said Brett Lemker, Founder of Ajarro. “For too long, agencies have operated on autopilot while charging premium retainers. Our model prioritizes precision, automation, and accountability, not bloat.”Before founding Ajarro, Lemker built and managed the Amazon channel for an organic beverage company in Boulder, Colorado starting in 2009, transforming it into the company’s top sales driver for eight consecutive years. He later joined Beekeeper Marketing, where he supported major national brands through its acquisition by Advantage Solutions.As founder and CEO of optiAMZ, Lemker led one of the country’s most recognized boutique Amazon agencies, overseeing more than $200 million in annual Amazon sales for both emerging and established brands.Now, with Ajarro, Lemker focuses on what he calls “precision-built growth” combining operational strategy, transparent analytics, and hands-on mentorship.Ajarro’s summit-and-compass logo reflects its guiding philosophy: every brand deserves a clear, expert-led path to the top. Based in Durango, Colorado, Lemker draws inspiration from the surrounding mountains, where he often spends time outdoors mountain biking, hiking, or skiing.For more information, visit https://www.ajarro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.