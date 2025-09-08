Hexaview AI University Trains Engineers Who Coordinate Autonomous Agents Instead of Writing Code

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies today announced Hexaview AI University, a specialized program that trains Agentic Solution Engineers to coordinate autonomous AI agents, rather than write traditional code, to solve real business problems. As enterprise AI initiatives consistently stall before delivering impact, the program addresses a critical gap: companies are hiring specification followers when they need agentic problem solvers.Traditional developers ask "what is the requirement?" and focus on writing syntax to produce code. Agentic Solution Engineers ask "what is the business challenge?" and design AI agent workflows that plan, execute, and improve with built in evaluation and controls. The result is a shift from months-long cycles to rapid, auditable deployments.Today's development talent landscape features five personas: The YOLO vibe coder copies whatever the AI outputs. The vibe coder prompts until something seems to work. The AI assisted developer uses AI for discrete tasks. The AI engineer treats AI as an architectural element. The Agentic Solution Engineer coordinates autonomous software agents that plan and execute under their oversight for the right identified problem."Most engineers are still thinking like order takers," said Ankit Agarwal , Founder & CTO, Hexaview. "When a fintech firm has compliance problems, our Agentic Solution Engineers don't ask 'what should I code?' They design agent workflows that continuously monitor regulations, detect changes, and update documentation.""Enterprise AI does not fail for lack of models. It fails for lack of a disciplined AI engineering process," said Bryson Pouw , former SVP Technology, LPL Financial. "Hexaview AI University gives engineers a strong foundation to orchestrate agents with evaluation, controls, and audit trails. That is how pilots become products."-Four-Stage Curriculum That WorksHexaview AI University progresses through four stages. First is a mindset shift from "I write code" to "I coordinate agents to solve business problems." Second is human and agent collaboration that operates unpredictable but powerful systems with evaluation gates and rollback paths. Third is regulated domain fluency that emphasizes auditability, traceability, and risk controls. Fourth is agentic engineering mastery covering planning, tools, memory, and oversight—all wired for production.The approach is already in use at Hexaview. Internally trained Agentic Solution Engineers are delivering agent orchestrated workflows for order validation, allocation optimization, exception management, and post trade reconciliations across OMS and EMS stacks used by asset managers and broker dealers."Having led large scale operations at major banks and now building FolioMax, I have seen both sides," said Evenz Escarme, Founder & CEO, FolioMax; former Vice President, BNY Mellon. "Hexaview stands out as one of the few programs equipping engineers to deliver AI solutions that hold up under real world operational demands."-Beyond Generic AI TrainingGeneric AI courses often teach tools. Clients need auditable, production grade systems that scale. Hexaview AI University trains engineers to spot automation opportunities, design agentic solutions, and operate them under governance so pilots ship as products and keep improving.About Hexaview AI UniversityHexaview AI University is the training division of Hexaview Technologies, focused on developing Agentic Solution Engineers for regulated industries. The program combines Hexaview's delivery track record in AI Pods, Documentation as a Service, and Legacy App Modernization with a comprehensive agentic engineering curriculum.

