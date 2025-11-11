Relixir announces oversubscribed $2M seed round

Relixir co-founder & CTO Dennis Zax (left) and co-founder & CEO Sean Dorje (right)

YC-backed startup turns ChatGPT citations into qualified pipeline; 10k+ inbound leads delivered for 200+ B2B & B2C brands

This funding will help us scale the new inbound infrastructure for B2B companies to capture demand in the age of AI search. AI search is exploding – and we're helping companies win that traffic.” — Co-founder and CEO Sean Dorje

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relixir, the AI search inbound engine backed by Y Combinator, today announced that it has raised $2 million in a seed round. Investors include Y Combinator, z21 Ventures, 468 Capital, DG Daiwa Ventures, Vijay Krishnan (Founder of Turing) and others. The funding will enable Relixir to scale its platform that helps brands generate qualified leads from ChatGPT and other AI search engines.Since launching in early 2025, Relixir has delivered over 10,000 inbound leads from AI search for 200 of the fastest-growing B2B & B2C companies, including Rippling, Airwallex and HackerRank across SaaS, healthcare, e-commerce and fintech industries.Relixir's platform monitors brand visibility across AI search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity, then agentically generates optimized content to get brands cited as the authoritative answer when prospects search for solutions."This funding will help us scale the new inbound infrastructure for B2B companies to capture demand in the age of AI search," said co-founder and CEO Sean Dorje. "While traditional search is declining, AI search is exploding – and we're helping companies win that traffic."Dennis Zax, co-founder and CTO added, "We've spent more than three years building Relixir as an extension of an earlier generative engine optimization tool we created when AI search was first introduced. We're excited to continue building the new content and answer infrastructure for the web."“We’ve looked at all of the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tools in the market, but Relixir is the only true enterprise-ready, end-to-end platform — not just observability, but proven ability to increase GEO visibility and drive inbound pipeline. For enterprises, they pair the tech with a forward-deployed team, which is why global brands trust them as long-term thought partners to dominate AI search discovery,” said Jonas Kern, investor at 468 Capital.For additional information, visit https://relixir.ai/ or email founders@relixir.ai.About Relixir: Relixir is the inbound engine for AI search, helping B2B brands generate qualified leads from ChatGPT and other AI search engines. The platform monitors brand visibility and agentically generates optimized content to get brands cited as authoritative answers—then ties it to inbound attribution so teams see which queries and answers drive inbound pipeline. Since launching in 2025, Relixir has delivered over 10,000 inbound leads for 200 of the fastest-growing B2B companies including Rippling, Airwallex and HackerRank.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.