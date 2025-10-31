HEN Technologies Launches HEN Foundation to Strengthen Firefighter Safety Nationwide

Non-profit entity to provide training, resources and equipment to fire departments

The fire service needs safe, reliable, modern tools. The Foundation was established to ensure every department has the equipment and education needed to protect their firefighters and communities.” — Ray McCormack, President of the HEN Foundation

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEN Technologies (formerly HEN Nozzles), a global leader in firefighter safety and fire suppression technology, today announced that it has launched the HEN Foundation , a nonprofit initiative dedicated to empowering fire departments across the United States.Building on HEN’s core mission to modernize fire suppression tools and improve firefighter safety, the HEN Foundation will provide critical training, resources and equipment to help departments increase their effectiveness in responding to fire emergencies.HEN Technologies’ CEO, Sunny Sethi, said that the Foundation represents the next step in the company’s commitment to those who protect our communities.The Foundation’s Board of Directors includes Ray McCormack (Ret. FDNY), Frank Leeb (Ret. FDNY) and Tonya Hoover (Ret. USFA). Together, they bring decades of firefighting experience and leadership to advance the Foundation’s mission.Three core pillars guide the Foundation: equipment, education and renewal.Through its Equipment program, the HEN Foundation supplies NFPA-compliant equipment to deserving departments to improve safety and operational readiness. The Foundation’s Education pillar delivers research-based, hands-on training programs focused on improving safety, performance and confidence on the fireground.“Education and training are essential for the fire service,” said Leeb, national fire service leader and Foundation training advisor. “Being able to provide world-class instruction to departments nationwide through the HEN Foundation is incredible.”Beyond the fireground, the HEN Foundation recognizes the enduring impact of line-of-duty deaths on families and departments. Its third pillar, Renewal, provides fully funded retreat experiences for the families of fallen firefighters, offering time and space to rest, reflect and reconnect. Every trip, from travel to lodging and meals, is covered in full through the generosity of Foundation supporters.“Left behind with the loss of a fallen hero is a family whose world is forever changed,” said Hoover, national fire service advocate. “Renewal is our promise to help those families find peace, support, and space to work through the journey of healing.”Funded through generous donations from individuals who share a deep commitment to addressing the nation’s escalating fire risks, the Foundation will focus on enabling first responders to operate more safely and efficiently.“We are proud to make a $1,500,000 foundational grant to the HEN Foundation to help advance its mission of service and protection. We’re honored to support the efforts of firefighters across America who work every day to make our communities safer. We believe in translating innovation into lifesaving impact and strengthening the resilience of communities everywhere,” said The Wjo Foundation and the O’Neil family.Ray McCormack, President of the HEN Foundation, said, “Now more than ever, the fire service needs access to safe, reliable and modern tools. We established the Foundation to ensure every department, regardless of size or budget, has the equipment and education necessary to protect their firefighters and the communities they serve.”By equipping, educating, and renewing the fire service, the HEN Foundation is working to ensure that every firefighter and every family has the support they need — both on and off the fireground.For more information about the HEN Foundation or to contribute, visit hen.foundation.About HEN Foundation: The HEN Foundation is dedicated to empowering fire departments and the families of fallen line-of-duty firefighters through three strategic programs: Equip, Educate and Renew. By providing modern equipment, specialized training and meaningful renewal support, the Foundation enables fire service organizations to strengthen readiness, enhance safety and build resilience across communities, regardless of budgetary constraints, while also offering compassionate assistance and tangible resources to bereaved families—honoring the sacrifice of heroes. To learn more about the mission and how to contribute, please visit hen.foundation.

