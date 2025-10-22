Tempo Labs Raises $5M to Scale Its AI-Powered Design-Engineering Platform and Expand Product Capabilities

Tempo

TORONTO, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempo, the AI-powered platform through which designers and developers collaborate directly on code, today announced that it has raised $5 million in a seed funding from YCombinator, Golden Ventures, Box Group, Webflow Ventures, iNovia and General Catalyst, with participation from prominent angels, including Lenny Rachitsky and Varun Anand. The funding will accelerate the expansion of Tempo’s engineering team and fuel further product development.Tempo combines the simplicity of a design tool with the power of a code editor, enabling designers, product managers and developers to visually create production-ready applications. Unlike other “vibe coding” tools that focus on generating new codebases from scratch, Tempo emphasizes design tooling, collaboration and seamless integration with existing production codebases.“It’s the design and prototyping tool we always wished existed — one that brings the entire product team into the build process,” said Kevin Michael, Tempo co-founder and CEO.Co-founder Peter Gokhshteyn added, “AI is good enough for traditionally non-technical folks to contribute code, but traditional text editors are difficult to use. Tempo makes the development experience visual and accessible to anyone.”Prior to co-founding Tempo, the co-founders helped build Perpetua, which was acquired for close to $150M.“Tempo is building a world where teams can collaborate on code like they collaborate on designs,” said Ameet Shah, Golden Ventures. “Kevin and Peter are building the future, and we’re proud to back them.”For additional information, visit https://www.tempo.new or email brandon@tempo.new.About Tempo Labs: Tempo is an AI design tool for React which gives founders, product managers and designers the ability to collaborate visually on code. Unlike other vibe-coding tools, Tempo integrates with production codebases and offers designers the ability to control every pixel by hand just like a traditional design tool. Tempo is building the future of design and design engineering.

