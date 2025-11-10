Submit Release
Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Council Meeting

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley will convene a meeting of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Advisory Council on Monday, November 17. The meeting – slated to begin at 10 a.m. – will be held in-person at the NCDOL Lake Boone Trail Office in Raleigh.

 

The 11-member OSH Advisory Council is composed of safety and health professionals who advise, consult with and make recommendations to the Commissioner of Labor on matters associated with the administration of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

 

The members include three representatives from management, three representatives from labor and five representatives from the public sector.

 

The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.﻿

 

Event Details:

📅 Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

🕛 Time: 10:00 AM

📍 Location: NCDOL Lake Boone Trail Office, 2nd Floor Training Room

3801 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607

 

Media are invited and encouraged to attend.

 

Please contact John Mallow at john.mallow@labor.nc.gov to RSVP or for more information.

