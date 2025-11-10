Governor Abbott Congratulates Kilgore As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 10 - November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Kilgore for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit Kilgore to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Kilgore and Visit Kilgore on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Kilgore is now a Music Friendly Texas, Film Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“Congratulations to Visit Kilgore and the City of Kilgore on achieving this Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Senator Bryan Hughes. “Tourism creates opportunity, drives economic growth, and shares our rich East Texas heritage with visitors from near and far. This honor simply affirms what we already know — Kilgore is a destination that welcomes every guest, strengthens our communities, and proudly shares the spirit of East Texas with the world.”

“I’m proud to see the City of Kilgore recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Jay Dean. “Kilgore has been a shining example of what makes East Texas special — a community that honors its rich history while embracing new opportunities for growth. This certification is a testament to the city’s commitment to welcoming visitors and supporting the local economy through tourism.”

“Kilgore is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Kilgore Mayor Ronnie E. Spradlin III. “Our city thrives when visitors feel welcome, and this honor reflects the warmth, hospitality, and spirit of our residents.”

“Being a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community means creating experiences and memories for every visitor,” said Kilgore City Manager Rachel Rowe. “Kilgore is committed to making everyone feel at home while exploring all we have to offer.”

“I began as a visitor to Kilgore, and I was struck by the love and commitment this town and Visit Kilgore has to making every visitor’s experience truly special,” said Visit Kilgore Tourism and Marketing Manager Megan Payne. “We are honored to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.