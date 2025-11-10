Boreal Miami named ‘International Wealth Management Firm of the Year’ by CityWire

Boreal Capital Management Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boreal Capital Management Miami (“Boreal Miami”) has been named the 2025 “International Wealth Management Firm of the Year” - the highest institutional recognition granted during the Citywire International Wealth Management Awards. This recognizes the talent of Boreal Miami’s professionals and the company’s efforts to bring the latest technology to the financial market in order to offer a differentiated investment proposition and add value for its clients. The awards jury also highlighted Boreal Miami for exemplifying best practices in its client services and portfolio development, setting the benchmark for international wealth management excellence.“This recognition underscores the value of independent advisory and our commitment to going above and beyond in our service to our clients,” stated Joaquín Francés, CEO of Boreal Miami. “It also shows how technology and increased access to information have leveled the playing field, allowing agile firms to compete on the same level as major players.”Boreal Miami is part of MoraBanc, an Andorran family-owned and independent bank present in the United States, Spain, Switzerland, and Andorra. In 2024, MoraBanc increased its managed resources by 67% to €18 billion and its profits by 12% to €57.5 million. It also demonstrated a solvency ratio of 19.47% (CET1 fully loaded), well above the average for European banks (16%).Boreal Miami’s growth has contributed to the internationalization of MoraBanc, which closed 2024 with more assets under management in its international subsidiaries than in Andorra for the first time. The acquisition of the brokerage firm Tressis (Spain) has also contributed to this growth.ABOUT BOREAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MIAMIBoreal Capital Management Miami, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser and MoraBanc subsidiary, offers brokerage services through Boreal Capital Securities LLC, a broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, to offer clients expert monitoring and efficient execution of investments. Boreal Miami combines a high degree of specialization and a focus on providing personalized service with the experience and solidity of one of the most solvent banking groups available. The company’s business platform enables its clients to access a transparent and open business model with multiple custodians. It is also the preferred custody of Pershing, a Bank of New York Group company.

