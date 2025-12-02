Airbnb announces over $1 million dollar historic investment into Houston alongside FIFA WC 26™ Houston Host Committee

Airbnb announced an over $1 million dollar investment in Houston through its Airbnb Host City Impact Program Airbnb’s largest ever investment into the Houston community In Houston, Airbnb’s sponsorship will help support two major initiatives: The Green Corridor and Grow the Game

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is Airbnb's largest investment into the Houston community in the company's history. This is Airbnb’s largest investment into the Houston community in the company’s history.The announcement was made at a press event in Houston this morning alongside the FIFA World Cup 26™ Houston Host Committee, local leaders, and community partners, as well as FIFA Legend and former USMNT / Houston Dynamo player DaMarcus Beasley.The commitment marks the largest investment Airbnb has made in a FIFA Host City to date and reflects the company’s focus on ensuring that major events deliver lasting, local impact for residents.Investing in a long-term legacy for HoustoniansThe $5 million Host City Impact Program builds on Airbnb’s broader partnership with FIFA to support fans and communities leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Airbnb is collaborating with select cities to identify projects that foster economic growth, strengthen neighborhoods, and enhance the overall experience for residents and visitors during major sporting events and beyond.In Houston, Airbnb’s sponsorship will help support two major initiatives:The Green Corridor – a 14-mile sustainable transit loop that connects key FIFA World Cup 26 venues, including the FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown (EaDo) and NRG Stadium, while weaving through some of Houston’s most vibrant neighborhoods and community spaces. As a part of Impact Houston 26’s sustainability pillar, this project will enhance walkability, help provide heat relief with shaded paths and water refill stations, and highlight local nature and biodiversity with native plantings and an expanded tree canopy. With features such as interactive maps, sustainability education, and innovative transit options, the Green Corridor will improve the experience for residents and visitors during the World Cup and leave a lasting legacy of connectivity, resilience, and greener public spaces for Houston long after the matches end.Grow the Game – a long-term pillar of Impact Houston 26 designed to expand soccer access for Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds. Supported by Airbnb’s sponsorship, Grow the Game will renovate soccer fields in underserved communities, launch free or low-cost youth clinics and tournaments, and create certification pathways for coaches and referees. The initiative will provide free club soccer registration, uniforms, and equipment for hundreds of kids across the city.“Houston will welcome soccer fans from across the world next summer, bringing in $372 million projected GDP generated by Airbnb guest spending alone, as well as thousands of jobs supported by Airbnb guests. We're also making sure the entire city can share in the benefits of the World Cup beyond next summer. That's exactly what today's announcement will do by developing the Green Corridor and making soccer more accessible for young people across Houston.” - Laura Spanjian, Director of Global Policy, Airbnb“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a historic milestone for Houston, and as leaders from the private and public sectors, we have a unique opportunity to partner and ensure its benefits reach every corner of our city. Projects like the Green Corridor will make Houston more accessible and inviting, connecting neighborhoods and expanding green spaces for all. At the same time, initiatives like Grow the Game will give local kids the chance to get on the field, build skills, and be part of something special. With Airbnb’s investment, we can create a legacy that makes Houston more desirable, equitable, and vibrant for all.” - Julian Ramirez, Councilmember At-Large, Houston City Council“Hosting a global event like the FIFA World Cup in Houston is a generational opportunity for our city. It’s so much more than a game – it’s about honoring our city and the people that make it great. In Houston, we’re proud to be working together with Airbnb to ensure these benefits are felt far beyond the games, investing in projects that will leave our city better off for generations to come.” - Chris Canetti, President, FIFA World Cup 26™ Houston Host Committee.“As we prepare to welcome the world to Houston, these are the kinds of investments and leadership we need. Projects like the Green Corridor will expand access to green spaces, while the Grow the Game program creates opportunities for our youth. Together with Airbnb and FIFA we’re making sure the impact of this event goes far beyond a single day, and the power of the game goes far beyond the pros – supporting opportunities for youth to dream big, our city to shine bright, and all Houstonians to thrive.” - Jerry Davis, Former Vice Mayor Pro-tem, Houston City Council“Friends of Columbia Tap is thrilled that the Columbia Tap Trail is recognized as an integral part of the Green Corridor in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Houston events transportation plan. As the only continuous hike and bike trail between the Fan Festival in EaDo and the matches at NRG Park, the Trail represents the most sustainable way to travel between these spaces. FoCT is excited to be collaborating with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Houston Host Committee and regional partners to highlight this historic and important community gem to those visiting from near and far.” - Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, VP, Friends of Columbia Tap TrailTo learn more about the Trail and Friends of Columbia Tap’s work, please visit www.friendsofcolumbiatap.org A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt in celebration of communityAs part of the program, Airbnb also previewed another historic upcoming moment for the Houston community: in the run up to the FIFA World Cup 26™ , Airbnb and the FIFA World Cup 26™ Houston Host Committee aim to shatter a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the longest line of soccer balls – right along the Green Corridor. Afterwards, these 1000+ soccer balls will be donated to the Grow the Game initiative.The economic impact of Airbnb during the FIFA World Cup 26™ in HoustonAccording to a Deloitte study [1], 31,000 guests are expected to stay on Airbnb in Houston during the FIFA World Cup 26™ tournament, and their spending is expected to provide significant economic benefits to the city:$372 million projected GDP generated by Airbnb guest spending1,500 full-time equivalent jobs supported through Airbnb guest spending$3,000 in supplemental income expected for local Airbnb hostsThese benefits will support hosts who use hosting to cover rising household costs, and ultimately keep tourism dollars in the hands of local residents.---[1] Deloitte Study commissioned by Airbnb . The Deloitte study estimates the jobs created over 2026 through direct spending of guests, intermediary activities along the supply chain and the spending of employees in these sectors.

