PatchMaster Launches First Iowa Franchise Expanding National Footprint

DENVER, IA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise known for its fast, professional service, announced today the expansion into Iowa with the launch of its first franchise in the state. Owned and operated by Jeremie Peterson, PatchMaster Northeast Iowa will provide residents and businesses in Linn, Johnson, and Black Hawk counties with professional drywall repair and painting services.Peterson brings more than four decades of hands-on experience in residential renovation to the business. Raised in a family of skilled DIY homeowners and property managers, Peterson developed his expertise through years of working on home improvement projects ranging from drywall and painting to full-scale remodeling.“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeremie Peterson and PatchMaster Northeast Iowa as our first franchise in the state,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO of PatchMaster. “Jeremie’s depth of renovation experience, his strong ties to the community, and his commitment to service perfectly reflect the values we look for in our franchise partners. Iowa is an important addition to our footprint, and we’re confident this location will set a high standard for the region.”PatchMaster Northeast Iowa is a family-owned operation. Peterson will manage day-to-day business activities, with support from his wife in operations and his daughter in marketing and digital outreach. The family’s shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will serve as the foundation for the new business.“I’ve spent over 40 years renovating homes, and I’m excited to bring that experience into a new venture with PatchMaster,” said Peterson. “After stepping away from a long and successful career, I was looking for an opportunity that combined my passion for craftsmanship with the ability to serve my community. PatchMaster was the right fit.”PatchMaster Northeast Iowa aims to become the leading provider of drywall repair services in the region by delivering efficient, high-quality workmanship to homeowners, property managers, and businesses. The franchise proudly serves a wide area across Waverly, Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty, meeting growing demand for professional drywall and painting solutions in both residential and commercial locations.For more information or to request service, visit https://patchmaster.com/northeast-iowa/ or call Jeremie Peterson at 319-318-2885About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

